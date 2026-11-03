Allan Gray Promotes Tim Hillier To Co-Portfolio Manager

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Allan Gray Australia promotes Tim Hillier to Stable Fund Co-Portfolio Manager

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Allan Gray Australia has announced the promotion of Tim Hillier to co-portfolio manager of the Allan Gray Australia Stable Fund, effective 4 November 2026.

Hillier will manage the Fund alongside Chief Investment Officer and Managing Director, Simon Mawhinney.

The announcement accompanies modifications to the Stable Fund's investment parameters, which give the investment team greater flexibility in managing the Fund's defensive assets and equity exposure.

Hillier joined Allan Gray in 2014 as an analyst. He has held roles at Origin Energy, Ernst & Young and PwC. He's a CFA Charterholder and Chartered Accountant.

Hillier said:“I'm pleased to take on this responsibility. The incremental changes give us more flexibility in pursuing the Fund's existing objective. They extend the investments available to us and provide another way to manage equity market risk, while retaining our focus on fundamental, contrarian investing for our clients.”

Allan Gray Australia MD & CIO Simon Mawhinney said:“Tim's promotion is well deserved. Promoting and recognising talent is an important ongoing endeavour that Allan Gray will continue to undertake. After 12 years with the firm, Tim's stock picking abilities have earned him his spot as a co-portfolio manager.”

ENDS



For further information on the Allan Gray Australia Stable Fund please visit the website.

The Fund changes enable the Fund to invest in Australian Government bonds with up to 36 months to maturity, extending the current limit of 12 months. Its allocation to cash, Australian Government bonds and term deposits will remain between 50% and 100% of net asset value.

The Fund will also be permitted to use listed derivatives, such as short positions in Australian index futures, to aim to reduce the risk of loss when markets decline. It will not take a net negative exposure to equities. For more information on these changes please read the Investor Notice.

About Allan Gray Australia

The Allan Gray investment philosophy is to take a contrarian approach, apply it consistently and invest for the long term. This approach was started by Dr Allan Gray who founded Allan Gray Ltd in Cape Town in 1973. Allan Gray in Australia and globally are privately owned and share the same investment philosophy. Allan Gray Australia was established in 2005 and launched its flagship Allan Gray Australia Equity Fund in 2006, followed by the Stable Fund in 2011 and the Balanced Fund in 2017. For more information, go to com.

Disclaimer

This document is issued by Allan Gray Australia Pty Limited ABN 48 112 316 168, AFSL No. 298487. Equity Trustees Limited ABN 46 004 031 298, AFSL 240975 is the issuer of units in the Allan Gray Australia Equity Fund, Allan Gray Australia Balanced Fund, Allan Gray Australia Stable Fund (the Allan Gray Funds or the Funds). Equity Trustees is a subsidiary of EQT Holdings Limited (ABN 22 607 797 615), a publicly listed company on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: EQT). Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance and the value of any investment in a Fund is not guaranteed. There are risks involved with investing and the value of your investments, including in the Allan Gray Funds, may fall as well as rise. This release represents Allan Gray Australia's view at a point in time and may provide reasoning or rationale on why we bought or sold a particular security for the Funds or our clients. We may take the opposite view/position from that stated, as our view may change. This release constitutes general advice or information only and not personal financial product, tax, legal, or investment advice. It does not take into account the specific investment objectives, financial situation or individual needs of any particular person and may not be appropriate for you. Neither Allan Gray, Equity Trustees nor any of its related parties, their employees or directors, provide any warranty of accuracy or reliability in relation to such information or accepts any liability to any person who relies on it. Before deciding to acquire an interest in the Allan Gray Funds, please read the relevant product disclosure document available on the website. We have tried to ensure that the information in this release is accurate in all material respects but cannot guarantee that it is. Target Market Determinations (TMDs) for the Allan Gray Funds can be found at au/investor/forms-documents/. Each TMD sets out who an investment in the relevant Allan Gray Fund might be appropriate for and the circumstances that trigger a review of the TMD.

Alex Davies

Allan Gray Australia

+61 412 316 959

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Allan Gray promotes Tim Hillier to Co-Portfolio Manager News Provided By Allan Gray Australia November 04, 2026, 00:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Insurance Industry



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