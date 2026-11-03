Super Micro's Q1 Revenue Nearly Quadruples To $20B On Surging AI Server Demand



Net sales for the quarter ending Sept. 30 skyrocketed to $19.95 billion, nearly quadrupling from $5.02 billion during the same period last year.

Net income soared to $1.59 billion, yielding earnings per share of $1.81, comfortably beating Wall Street projections. Supermicro substantially elevated its full-year fiscal 2027 sales forecast to a range between $72 billion and $82 billion.

Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) share price soared 10% after-hours on Tuesday after its revenue for the quarter ended Sept. 30 blew past expectations, fueled by an insatiable market appetite for high-performance servers integrated with advanced artificial intelligence chips.

The San Jose-based server and storage solutions provider posted net sales of $19.9 billion, marking a staggering 298% surge compared to $5 billion during the corresponding period last year, easily surpassing both the company's prior preliminary estimates and average analyst projections.

Profitability also expanded significantly with diluted earnings per share hitting $1.81, comfortably beating consensus expectations of around $1.23.

Chief Executive Officer Charles Liang attributed the explosive quarter to the accelerating global transition toward total AI and IT data center solutions. "Through key enterprise partnerships and expanding global production capacity, we are making AI infrastructure faster to deploy, superior in uptime, and more cost-effective for our customer base," Liang said.

Customer Concentration

While revenue expansion has reached historic highs, management addressed the structural realities of servicing massive hyperscale clients. Chief Financial Officer Mark Long noted that a single large data center customer accounted for 44% of revenue during the quarter, while two individual clients represented major portions of accounts receivable.

"Concentration at this level is a consequence of the scale at which AI infrastructure is now being built," Long explained during the earnings call. "A single deployment today can exceed our total quarterly revenue from just one year ago. We expect concentration to stay elevated while these build-outs run, and to moderate as our enterprise and sovereign businesses grow."

Q2 And Full Fiscal Year 2027 Outlook

Building upon its exceptional start to the fiscal year, Super Micro provided an aggressive forward-looking forecast that surpassed Wall Street consensus estimates:

For the three months ending in December, the company expects net sales to range between $19.5 billion and $21.5 billion. Diluted net income per share is projected to be between $1.66 and $1.90 per share on an adjusted basis.

Super Micro also raised its annual sales outlook to $72 billion to $82 billion, up sharply from its prior target of $65 billion to $72 billion.

Both Q2 and full-year 2027 projections beat analyst expectations.

SMCI Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was 'bullish' with 'high' message volumes.

SMCI stock has gained about 4.4% year-to-date.

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