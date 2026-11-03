YSRCP Alleges Widespread Irregularities In Andhra Municipal Polls

YSRCP Condemns Election Irregularities in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 4 (ANI): YSRCP leaders on Tuesday strongly condemned the attacks, intimidation and electoral irregularities during municipal election counting across Andhra Pradesh, stating that the ruling TDP coalition systematically undermined democracy from nominations to the declaration of results. Speaking at the YSRCP central office, party spokesperson Putha Siva Shankar said Chandrababu Naidu had turned elections into an exercise in misuse of power. He alleged that nomination papers were torn, eligible candidates disqualified, polling agents intimidated and expelled, polling percentages manipulated and counting disrupted. He questioned the withholding of the Palamaneru Chairperson result despite a reported 856-vote lead for the YSRCP candidate after two rounds. He also condemned the disruption of electricity supply at counting centres.

Constituency-Level Complaints

Reports from Nandikotkur and Kuppam

At Nandikotkur, YSRCP youth leader Byreddy Siddharth Reddy said 22 party candidates had received victory declarations, while another winner's declaration was withheld. He said that despite the YSRCP Chairperson candidate securing a lead exceeding 1,200 votes after two rounds, TDP leaders stalled counting for hours under the pretext of recounting. He condemned outsiders entering the counting premises while police restrained YSRCP representatives and demanded immediate intervention by the Collector, SP and DIG.

In Kuppam, MLC KRJ Bharat said YSRCP candidates established early leads in several wards, including 1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 9 and 12, before counting was obstructed. He questioned discriminatory entry restrictions on YSRCP agents and the credibility of TDP's claim of winning all 32 wards. YSRCP demanded transparent counting, immediate declaration of withheld results and protection of the people's democratic verdict. (ANI)

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