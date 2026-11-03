Factory Direct Blinds Collaborates With Thumbtack To Offer Nationwide Professional Installation For Custom Blinds And Shades

MENAFN - GetNews) Shoppers can compare local pros, get free quotes, and schedule installation once their made-to-measure window treatments arrive.

Henderson, NV, USA - November 3, 2026 - Upgrading a home's interior with custom window blinds can dramatically transform a living space, elevating everyday comfort, visual appeal, privacy, and indoor climate control. Yet, for many homeowners, renters, and busy working professionals, the excitement of ordering custom blinds and shades online is often tempered by a common hesitation: the installation process. The fear of mis-mounting expensive, made-to-measure window treatments, not having the right equipment, or simply running short on time often delays home improvement plans.

Addressing this challenge, Factory Direct Blinds, a leader in direct-to-consumer and DIYer window coverings since 1993, has officially announced a nationwide installation collaboration with home-services marketplace Thumbtack. Through this collaboration, Factory Direct Blinds joins a proven collaboration model pioneered by Thumbtack, seamlessly bridging the gap between digital retail purchases and local, in-home installation.

By collaborating with Thumbtack to connect shoppers with trusted local installers nationwide, Factory Direct Blinds enables customers who want great value and factory-direct prices without the hassle of installation to complete renovations with confidence.

What this Collaboration Offers?

The collaboration unites high-quality, custom window treatments with a vetted network of trade professionals spanning every U.S. ZIP code. Every product sold by Factory Direct Blinds is eligible for professional window treatment installation through the Thumbtack partnership. Customers can now order classic faux wood blinds, cellular shades, roller shades, and vertical blinds, or choose from a wide selection of fabric styles, including blackout shades, solar shades, elegant roman shades, textured woven woods, and motorized systems.

Through Thumbtack, customers gain immediate access to local installers who provide upfront pricing and free project estimates. To maintain the highest standard of customer confidence, installers complete background checks, which are displayed prominently on the pro's Thumbtack profile alongside verified reviews from neighboring homeowners. A built-in direct messaging tool allows clients to communicate directly with installers to review project scopes, discuss ceiling heights, or request the removal of existing fixtures.

Professional blind installation remains completely optional and unbundled; it is not added to the merchandise checkout cost. Instead, customers pay their chosen installer directly via Thumbtack. For hands-on homeowners, Factory Direct Blinds continues to offer its library of step-by-step DIY installation guides and instructional videos.

How it Works

Finding reliable "blind installation near me" is organized into three straightforward steps designed to optimize budget and timeline efficiency:

Customers navigate to the professional installation portal and enter their ZIP code to see experienced window covering installers nearby on Thumbtack.Shoppers compare local pros by customer ratings, project histories, and verified reviews, then request a free quote based on their specific window count.Once the custom blinds and shades arrive safely at the home, the customer schedules an installation time that fits their calendar.

Service experts advise requesting quotes shortly after placing an order online, while reserving the final appointment date for a window after tracking confirms delivery. Every Factory Direct Blinds order arrives complete with heavy-duty brackets, mounting screws, and instructions for a standard mount. Homeowners should leave shipping boxes sealed until their installer arrives, enabling the pro to inspect each box against its designated room and window opening.

Why Professional Installation Matters

As the broader home goods and renovation sectors continue to expand, more homeowners are investing in custom accents to modernize aging housing stock. However, executing precision installations requires skill, specialized tools, and safety vigilance.

Protecting Homeowner Budget and Time

Custom-built treatments require precise alignment to function smoothly over years of daily use. A 2024 Hippo survey of U.S. homeowners highlighted the common pitfalls of DIY projects, finding that 58% of DIY homeowners spent more than anticipated, while 47% underestimated the time required. Hiring an experienced pro protects the investment in custom window blinds, preventing costly wall damage or uneven mounts.

Quote from Factory Direct Blinds

"Our customers measure at home, order online, and get blinds built to their exact windows. The one question we've been hearing for decades, 'Do you offer installation?' Working with Thumbtack means every customer, in every state, can now get that last step done by a local pro they choose – or still do it themselves with our guides."

What to Know Before Booking

Installation pricing varies across the country based on local market rates and the scope of work. According to Thumbtack's national project data, a typical blind installation costs approximately $246 (with a standard range between $144 and $434). When homeowners supply their own window coverings, as with Factory Direct Blinds orders, an install-only project averages approximately $150. Pricing is also influenced by volume: jobs covering 1–5 windows average approximately $205, while larger projects of 6–10 windows average approximately $361.

Key factors that influence pricing include the overall window count, treatment type, inside versus outside mount specifications, motorized mechanisms, high-ceiling or skylight access, travel distance, and the removal and disposal of old window coverings.

To prepare for installation day, homeowners should clear furniture away from window openings. For post-service installation inquiries, customers work directly with their installer or Thumbtack customer support. For any product-related questions or assistance with the MeasureSafe fit guarantee, Factory Direct Blinds customer care is available at 1-800-355-2546.

About Factory Direct Blinds

Founded in 1993, Factory Direct Blinds has been a trusted leader in direct-to-consumer and DIY window coverings for more than three decades. The company eliminates middleman retail markups by providing high-quality, made-to-measure blinds and shades built to exact customer specifications, proudly emphasizing quality craftsmanship and products made in the USA. Its extensive product catalog includes durable faux wood, hardwood, aluminum, vertical, and motorized blinds, as well as cellular, roller, solar, roman, and woven wood shades designed to elevate modern interior design.

Factory Direct Blinds supports every project with 10 free material samples, free nationwide shipping on all orders, and its signature MeasureSafe Guarantee. Backed by an expert customer care team earning a 4.85/5 rating across more than 4,700 verified reviews, the company now provides flexible options: customers can install treatments themselves with clear guides, or book an independent professional through Thumbtack nationwide. Homeowners can reach dedicated window covering specialists at 1-800-355-2546 (Monday–Friday, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM ET).

About Thumbtack

Thumbtack is a technology company helping millions of people confidently care for and improve their homes. Through its marketplace, Thumbtack connects homeowners with more than 300,000 local service professionals across 500 home project categories. To date, more than 90 million projects have been started on Thumbtack, backed by more than 12 million 5-star reviews from satisfied customers across the country.

To discover the new professional blind installation service, explore the latest seasonal collections, subscribe to the email newsletter for seasonal design tips, or order complimentary fabric samples, visit Factory Direct Blinds.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is installation included with my order?

No. Installation is an optional service paid directly to your chosen local installer via Thumbtack.

How much does blind installation cost?

Each independent pro sets their own rates based on project details. According to Thumbtack data, the typical national average cost is approximately $246.

Which products can be installed?

Every style offered by Factory Direct Blinds can be installed by Thumbtack pros, including faux wood, real wood, vertical blinds, cellular shades, roller shades, and roman shades.

Can I book an installer before my blinds arrive?

Yes. You can request free quotes as soon as your order is confirmed, scheduling the actual appointment after the delivery date.

Can I still install the blinds myself?

Yes. Every product arrives with mounting hardware, screws, and standard instructions, supported by online video tutorials.