Dongguan Fortuna Metals Co., Ltd. To Showcase Advanced Precision Manufacturing Technologies At Electronica 2026 In Munich

MENAFN - GetNews)Dongguan Fortuna Metals Co., Ltd., a premier global manufacturer specializing in precision metal stamping, CNC machining, and comprehensive product assembly, today announced its upcoming exhibition at Electronica 2026. As the world's leading trade fair and conference for electronics, Electronica 2026 will take place from November 10 to 13, 2026, in Munich, Germany. Fortuna Metals will be proudly showcasing its industry-leading capabilities and latest product innovations at Booth 161-3 in Hall A6.

During the four-day event, Fortuna Metals will unveil its cutting-edge technological advancements, specifically highlighting its highly advanced in-mold riveting, in-mold welding, and in-mold tapping technologies. These sophisticated, automated manufacturing processes allow the company to seamlessly and efficiently assemble CNC-machined and stamped components together within the mold itself. By streamlining the production of complex, multi-part assemblies, Fortuna Metals consistently delivers high-precision products that meet the rigorous demands and tight tolerances of modern engineering.

Visitors to Hall A6, Booth 161-3 will have the opportunity to explore a wide variety of the company's flagship manufacturing solutions. The exhibition will feature a comprehensive physical display of high-conductivity copper busbars, precision terminals, custom metal brackets, deep-drawn parts, intricate connector terminals, and highly durable lead frames. These manufactured components serve as critical building blocks across a diverse range of key application areas, including the rapidly evolving automotive sector, consumer electronics, photovoltaic (PV) energy storage systems, telecommunication modules, advanced robotics, and precision sensors.

Unmatched Manufacturing Capacity and Engineering Excellence

Established in 2003, Fortuna Metals operates a massive 16,500-square-meter manufacturing facility powered by a dedicated workforce of over 260 skilled professionals. The company's production floor is a testament to industrial efficiency and scale, housing 85 state-of-the-art stamping machines that range from 25 to 300 tons. Capable of achieving phenomenal production speeds of up to 1,200 strokes per minute, Fortuna Metals boasts an impressive monthly production capacity of 20 million pieces.

In addition to its premier metal stamping capabilities, the company maintains a robust CNC machining department equipped with more than 40 premium Japanese CNC lathes featuring 5-axis and 6-axis capabilities. This advanced machinery enables the ultra-precision machining of complex, multi-dimensional components ranging from 1 mm to 32 mm in diameter, consistently achieving extraordinary accuracy tolerances of up to ±0.005 mm.

At the heart of the company's continuous innovation is a formidable Research and Development engineering division. Fortuna Metals employs a specialized team of 45 veteran mold technicians and five lead design engineers who utilize comprehensive CAD and 3D software throughout the entire design, simulation, and development lifecycle. To support this, the in-house tooling department is fully equipped with 10 high-precision slow-wire Electrical Discharge Machining (EDM) systems from industry leaders Seibu and Mitsubishi, ensuring that all custom molds and tooling meet the absolute highest standards of structural integrity and longevity.

Unwavering Commitment to Quality and Global Compliance

As a trusted, long-term partner to tier-one manufacturers globally, Fortuna Metals adheres to the most stringent quality assurance protocols in the manufacturing industry. The company proudly holds IATF 16949:2016, ISO 9001:2015, and ISO 14001:2015 certifications, underscoring its unwavering dedication to premium quality management, automotive supply chain standards, and strict environmental responsibility.

Fortuna Metals operates with a steadfast commitment to zero-defect mass production, supported by an exhaustive 100% full inspection process and full Production Part Approval Process (PPAP) Level 3 compliance. Furthermore, all components and products manufactured by Fortuna Metals are fully compliant with major global environmental and safety directives, holding RoHS, REACH, SGS, and MSDS certifications. Demonstrating its highly proactive approach to international trade and modern environmental regulations, the company also possesses full European Union Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (EU CBAM) reporting capabilities, ensuring smooth, transparent, and compliant import processes for its European partners and clients.

Attendees of Electronica 2026 are highly encouraged to visit the Fortuna Metals team at Hall A6, Booth 161-3, to discover how their integrated precision manufacturing solutions can elevate next-generation hardware and products.

For more information about Dongguan Fortuna Metals Co., Ltd. and to browse its expansive catalog of precision metal stamping, CNC machining, and assembly services, please visit .

About Dongguan Fortuna Metals Co., Ltd.

Established in 2003, Dongguan Fortuna Metals Co., Ltd. is a premier, globally recognized manufacturer specializing in high-precision metal stamping, advanced CNC machining, and comprehensive product assembly. Operating out of a state-of-the-art 16,500-square-meter facility in Dongguan, China, the company provides high-quality, customized metal components to leading industries, including automotive, consumer electronics, photovoltaic energy storage, telecommunications, and robotics. Backed by rigorous IATF 16949:2016 and ISO certifications, Fortuna Metals combines over two decades of engineering expertise with cutting-edge technology to deliver zero-defect manufacturing solutions to clients worldwide.

For more information, please contact Steven Yan via phone at +86 159 1692 8704, or email at ....

For the latest updates, follow Dongguan Fortuna Metals Co, Ltd. on social Media.

Youtube:

LinkedIn:

Facebook: