Bright Smile Dental Opens Renovated 7,000-Square-Foot Office On Sawmill Parkway In Powell

MENAFN - GetNews) Four-dentist family, cosmetic and emergency dental practice led by Dr. Jerry Cheung since 2004 continues serving Delaware County from a new home at 10401 Sawmill Parkway, Suite 50

Powell, Ohio, USA - November 3, 2026 - Bright Smile Dental, a general, family and cosmetic dental practice that has cared for Powell-area families since 2004, today announced the opening of its new office at 10401 Sawmill Parkway, Suite 50, Powell, OH 43065. The expanded location brings the practice's four dentists together under one roof while continuing to offer same-day emergency care, Saturday appointments and dental care in six languages.

The fully renovated office more than triples the practice's space, from 2,300 to 7,000 square feet, and grows its treatment rooms from 7 operatories to 16. The new layout includes five dedicated hygiene rooms, two surgical suites with dedicated air filtration, and state-of-the-art technologies.

Founded and led by Dr. Jerry Cheung, DDS, since 2004, Bright Smile Dental has grown from a neighborhood practice into a four-dentist office that reports caring for more than 7,000 patients. Many families have stayed with the practice since its inception, decades and longer. With more than twice as many operatories, the team can see more patients for same-day and emergency visits while delivering general, family, cosmetic, restorative, implant and oral surgery care in a more relaxed and spacious environment. Same personal care, just more availability.

The dentists of Bright Smile Dental



Dr. Jerry Cheung, DDS - Founder & General Dentist. Dr. Cheung has led Bright Smile Dental since 2004. A Los Angeles native who attended the University of California, Irvine, he earned his bachelor's and doctorate degrees from The Ohio State University in 1999. He then completed the General Practice Residency at The Ohio State University Medical Center, with emphasis on hospital dentistry, oral surgery, pediatric dentistry, oral medicine and sedation. He recently earned Diplomate credentials with the International Dental Implant Association.

Dr. Paul Kim, DDS - Cosmetic & Restorative Dentist. Dr. Kim earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Toledo and his DDS from The Ohio State University College of Dentistry, where he co-founded the Asian Pacific Student Dental Association. He focuses on preventive care and on helping patients feel relaxed and informed. He is a member of the American Dental Association, the Ohio Dental Association and the Columbus Dental Society.

Dr. Jerome Urell, DDS - General & Restorative Dentist. Dr. Urell earned his dental degree from The Ohio State University College of Dentistry in 1983 and practiced alongside his father for two decades, focusing on oral surgery, endodontics, and crown and bridge work. For the past 15 years he has concentrated on dental implants, training under implant educator Dr. Arun Garg. He has also mentored dentists and provided free implant procedures in the Dominican Republic. Dr. Saniya Kamran, DMD - Cosmetic & Family Dentist. Dr. Kamran grew up in Dayton, Ohio, and earned bachelor's degrees in Chemistry and Islamic Studies from The Ohio State University. She earned her Doctor of Dental Medicine from the University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine.

Together, the four dentists bring more than 100 years of combined clinical experience. The team serves patients in English, Mandarin, Cantonese, Spanish, Arabic and Vietnamese.

"Powell has been our home since 2004, and so many of our patients have trusted us with their families' care for years," said Dr. Jerry Cheung, founder of Bright Smile Dental. "This new office gives our four dentists and our team the space to keep doing what we've always done - same Personal Care with more room to accommodate emergencies and patients for same-day help when it hurts, Saturday appointments that fit family schedules, and care in the language our patients are most comfortable with."

What patients can expect at the new office



The space: 7,000 square feet with 16 operatories, including 5 hygiene rooms and 2 surgical suites with dedicated air filtration

Address: 10401 Sawmill Parkway, Suite 50, Powell, OH 43065

Hours: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday 8 a.m.–5 p.m.; Wednesday 9 a.m.–3 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 8 a.m.–2 p.m.; closed Sunday

Emergencies: same-day emergency appointments; the phone line, (614) 799-9140, is answered 24/7 for dental emergencies

Services: exams and cleanings, pediatric care, sedation dentistry, whitening, veneers, Invisalign, crowns, root canals, dentures, implants, wisdom teeth removal and extractions. All in house under one location. No need to seek treatment elsewhere. Payment options: in-house membership plans and financing through CareCredit and Cherry

Existing patients' records, appointments and phone numbers carry over to the new office.

Visit Bright Smile Dental



Website:

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Address: 10401 Sawmill Pkwy #50, Powell, OH 43065 Phone: 614-879-1791

Watch“Bright Smile Dental Office Tour | Meet Dr. Jerry Cheung, Dentist in Powell, Ohio” on Youtube:

About Bright Smile Dental

Bright Smile Dental is a general, family and cosmetic dental practice in Powell, Ohio, serving Delaware County and the greater Columbus area. Founded and led by Dr. Jerry Cheung, DDS, since 2004, the practice includes Dr. Paul Kim, DDS; Dr. Jerome Urell, DDS; and Dr. Saniya Kamran, DMD. It offers same-day emergency care, Saturday hours and a team fluent in six languages.

Learn more at brightsmilepowell.