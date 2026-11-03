TLS Explains Potential Home Energy Loss Ahead Of AC Upgrades As Six Months Account For Nearly 79% Of Sarasota's Cooling Demand

MENAFN - GetNews) Drawing on experience from 54,000+ Florida homes, TLS Air Conditioning & Insulation connects Sarasota climate data with duct leakage, attic insulation, airflow and humidity to help homeowners diagnose the real weak point before spending on major upgrades.

SARASOTA, Fla. Oct. 3, 2026 - Sarasota's long cooling season and warm, humid summers make it useful for homeowners to understand where cooling, comfort and energy may be lost before committing to a major HVAC or insulation upgrade.

For Sarasota homeowners, local climate normals show why cooling performance, moisture control and building efficiency deserve attention throughout the year.

TLS Air Conditioning & Insulation has served more than 54,000 homes across Tampa Bay and Southwest Florida. Its Sarasota team applies that field experience to help homeowners identify whether comfort problems come from equipment, ductwork, insulation, airflow or humidity.

SARASOTA, Fla. - TLS Air Conditioning & Insulation urges Sarasota homeowners to check their ducts, attic insulation and airflow before replacing a working air conditioner. Nearly 79% of the area's annual cooling degree days occur from May through October, so hidden problems can become more noticeable under sustained seasonal load.

The National Weather Service's 1991–2020 normals for Sarasota-Bradenton show that 2,933 of 3,721 annual cooling degree days fall from May through October. That is 78.8%. Cooling degree days measure how much air conditioning a climate demands.

ENERGY STAR estimates that a typical home loses 20% to 30% of its duct air through leaks, holes and poor connections. Those leaks can cut a system's efficiency by as much as 20%. A new air conditioner does not fix a leaky duct.

Key Findings at a Glance

Public climate and Census data provide a useful picture of the energy environment facing Sarasota homeowners:



54,000+ homes served by TLS Air Conditioning & Insulation across Tampa Bay and Southwest Florida

3,721 annual cooling degree days at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport

2,933 cooling degree days between May and October alone

Approximately 78.8% of annual cooling degree days occur during those six months

91.5°F is the normal August daily high at Sarasota-Bradenton

75.3°F is the normal August daily low at Sarasota-Bradenton

23.55 inches of normal rainfall falls during June, July and August

Those three months account for approximately 48.0% of normal annual rainfall

57.5% of Sarasota city housing units are owner-occupied

29.2% of Sarasota city residents are age 65 or older

ENERGY STAR reports that 20% to 30% of duct air in a typical home can be lost through leaks, holes and poor connections U.S. Energy Information Administration data show that air conditioning accounts for approximately 28% of Florida household site energy use, versus about 9% nationally

The individual figures come from different sources, but together they describe a local housing environment where cooling performance, moisture control and building efficiency have unusually high practical importance.

1. Sarasota's Cooling Demand Exists in Every Month of the Year

The nearest official long-term normals for Sarasota come from the Sarasota-Bradenton station, using the National Weather Service's 1991–2020 dataset.

The station records 3,721 annual cooling degree days under the 1991–2020 climate normals.

Monthly cooling degree days are:

January - 61

February - 75

March - 138

April - 234

May - 398

June - 504

July - 563

August - 570

September - 514

October - 384

November - 178

December - 102

Cooling degree days are not the number of days an air conditioner operates.

They are a standard energy and climate measurement used to represent the amount of cooling demand associated with temperatures above a reference base temperature.

2. Nearly 79% of Sarasota Annual Cooling Degree Days Occur From May Through October

The annual number becomes even more useful when the months are grouped.

From May through October, the Sarasota-Bradenton station records:

May - 398

June - 504

July - 563

August - 570

September - 514

October - 384

Combined:

2,933 cooling degree days

Out of an annual total of 3,721.

That means approximately:

78.8% of annual cooling degree days occur within a six-month period.

This concentration matters because a home's weakest component can become much more visible during sustained seasonal load. For example, a bedroom receiving marginal airflow may feel acceptable during a mild week in February but become persistently uncomfortable in August.

A small duct leak may also matter more when the AC system is operating for longer periods and the attic surrounding that duct system is significantly hotter than the conditioned interior.

This is why TLS recommends diagnosing comfort problems under the conditions in which they actually occur rather than making assumptions based only on equipment age.

3. Sarasota Summer Nights Stay Warm

The same climate normals show that cooling demand does not disappear after sunset.

Normal daily temperatures for Sarasota-Bradenton include:

June:

90.0°F high / 73.6°F low

July:

91.1°F high / 75.2°F low

August:

91.5°F high / 75.3°F

Warm overnight temperatures matter to building performance.

Roofs, attic materials, walls and other building components absorb heat during the day. The structure does not instantly return to outdoor nighttime conditions when the sun sets.

4. Nearly Half of Normal Annual Rainfall Falls in Three Summer Months

The same climate station records:

June - 7.05 inches

July - 7.39 inches

August - 9.11 inches

Combined:

23.55 inches of normal rainfall in three months

The annual normal is 49.05 inches.

That means approximately:

48.0% of normal annual rainfall occurs during June, July and August alone.



This does not mean rainfall itself directly causes a home's AC problem. It illustrates something broader about the local climate:

Sarasota homeowners are managing heat and moisture at the same time.

Residential air conditioning in Florida does two major jobs.

It lowers temperature, but it also removes moisture from indoor air.

That is why two homes set to the same thermostat temperature can feel very different.

One may feel comfortable.

The other may feel clammy or heavy because relative humidity remains elevated. For TLS, indoor humidity is therefore not merely a lifestyle preference. It is a useful diagnostic measurement when evaluating cooling performance.

Air Conditioning Represents a Much Larger Share of Household Energy Use in Florida Than Nationally

U.S. Energy Information Administration data provide another useful perspective.

In the 2020 Residential Energy Consumption Survey, air conditioning accounted for approximately:

28% of Florida household site energy use,

compared with

9% across U.S. households overall.

That means the share of site energy associated with air conditioning in Florida was roughly three times the national share in that dataset.

For Sarasota homeowners, this is why cooling efficiency deserves attention beyond the equipment nameplate.

The total cooling result depends on how much heat the home gains, how effectively the HVAC system removes that heat and how much of the produced cooling actually reaches occupied rooms.

Six Questions to Ask Before a Major Upgrade

Is the AC itself underperforming?

Does cool air reach every important room?

Has someone inspected the ducts?

How deep, complete and intact is the attic insulation?

Is indoor humidity under control? A thermostat reads temperature, not moisture.

Will the upgrade fix the cause or only the symptom?

TLS follows one rule: Measure first. Diagnose second. Upgrade third. A full check can cover airflow, duct leakage, attic insulation depth and coverage, room-to-room temperature gaps, indoor humidity and AC size. Not every home needs every test.

What 54,000+ Florida Homes Have Taught TLS

TLS Air Conditioning & Insulation says its experience across more than 54,000 homes in Tampa Bay and Southwest Florida has reinforced five practical principles.

1. Similar symptoms can have different causes.

“High bill,”“hot room” and“AC runs all day” are complaints, not diagnoses.

2. HVAC efficiency and delivered comfort are not identical.

Equipment can produce cooling correctly while the home distributes or retains it poorly.

3. Attic performance and cooling performance are connected.

The air conditioner and building envelope affect the same thermal balance.

4. More equipment is not automatically the answer.

Correct sizing and diagnosis matter more than simply increasing capacity.

5. The best upgrade is the one that corrects the actual weak point.

About TLS Air Conditioning & Insulation in Sarasota

TLS Air Conditioning & Insulation is a family-owned Florida home-comfort company. Founded in 2015, it has served more than 54,000 homes across Tampa Bay and Southwest Florida. Services include AC repair, maintenance, installation and replacement, attic insulation (blown-in, batt and removal) and duct sealing. Thomas Hoerig leads the HVAC side. Seth Hoerig leads insulation.

Sources: Sarasota-Bradenton climate normals (National Weather Service, 1991–2020):

Florida HVAC License: CAC1822364

Florida Electrical License: EC13016589