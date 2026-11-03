Katharina Kretschmer

PhD Candidate, School of Social Sciences, Adelaide University

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Katharina is a PhD candidate at the University of Adelaide, contributing to the ARC Linkage Project“Understanding and Addressing Informal Voting in Victoria”, in collaboration with the Victorian Electoral Commission (VEC) and the Jeff Bleich Centre at Flinders University. Her doctoral research under the supervision of Prof Lisa Hill and Prof Rodrigo Praino focuses on the causes and consequences of informal voting in Victorian local council elections. She is particularly interested in how institutional design, electoral processes, and information barriers influence voting behaviour and representation at the local level 2024, Katharina undertook a research placement with the VEC, observing the planning, delivery, and evaluation of the local government elections. As part of this placement, she produced an independent report on the VEC's strategies to uphold electoral integrity her research, Katharina works as researcher and event coordinator. She also serves as President of the Adelaide University Social Sciences Society (AUSSS), supporting HDR students through academic and wellbeing-focused initiatives. Her academic work is grounded in a diverse international career spanning leadership roles in strategy, operations, and non-profit management, and reflects a strong commitment to inclusive and effective democratic systems.

–present PhD Candidate, School of Social Sciences, University of Adelaide

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