Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. Announces Final Valuation And Declares Final Notional Distribution On Units Of Vanguard Global Minimum Volatility ETF (Ticker: VVO)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. today announced the final net asset value for the following ETF, Vanguard Global Minimum Volatility ETF (Ticker: VVO). On August 19, 2026, Vanguard announced the termination of the ETF. Effective close of business November 3, 2026, the ETF was terminated. The units of the ETF were delisted, at the request of Vanguard, from the Toronto Stock Exchange effective close of business on October 29, 2026. Following the termination, the final unitholders of the ETF became entitled to receive the proceeds from the liquidation of the assets, less all liabilities and all expenses. The proceeds have been allocated to those unitholders on a pro rata basis based on the final net asset value (NAV) per unit and in the currency shown in the table below and no further action is required by unitholders. Unitholders of the ETF will receive a one-time payment on or about November 4, 2026, which will include income and proceeds of sale from the termination. The final NAV and the final distribution per unit of VVO are as follows:

Vanguard ETFTM TSX ticker symbol

Final Distribution per

Unit ($CAD)

Final NAV per Unit ($CAD) Vanguard Global Minimum Volatility ETF VVO $1.2665

$43.2473



The final distribution on the units of the ETF was automatically reinvested at a price equal to the final NAV per unit of the ETF and consolidated such that the number of units outstanding following the final distribution equaled the number of units outstanding immediately prior to the final distribution.

The decision to terminate the ETF reflects a thorough product review and evaluation process to better serve investors through Vanguard's suite of investment solutions in Canada.

About Vanguard

Canadians own CAD $181 billion in Vanguard assets, including Canadian and U.S.-domiciled ETFs and Canadian mutual funds. Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. manages CAD $139 billion in assets (as of July 30, 2026) with 41 Canadian ETFs and ten mutual funds currently available. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is one of the world's largest investment management companies and a leading provider of company-sponsored retirement plan services. Vanguard manages USD $13.3 trillion (CAD $18.4 trillion) in global assets, including over USD $4.9 trillion (CAD $6.8 trillion) in global ETF assets (as of July 30, 2026). Vanguard has offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe and Australia. The firm offers 492 funds, including ETFs, to its more than 50 million investors worldwide.

Vanguard operates under a unique operating structure. Unlike firms that are publicly held or owned by a small group of individuals, The Vanguard Group, Inc. is owned by Vanguard's U.S.-domiciled funds and ETFs. Those funds, in turn, are owned by Vanguard clients. This unique mutual structure aligns Vanguard interests with those of its investors and drives the culture, philosophy, and policies throughout the Vanguard organization worldwide. As a result, Canadian investors benefit from Vanguard's stability and experience, low-cost investing, and client focus. For more information, please visit vanguard.ca.

For more information, please contact:

Matt Gierasimczuk

Vanguard Canada Public Relations

Phone: 416-263-7087

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Important information

Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Investment objectives, risks, fees, expenses, and other important information are contained in the prospectus; please read it before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Vanguard funds are managed by Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. and are available across Canada through registered dealers. The prospectus and ETF Facts are available on SEDAR+ at