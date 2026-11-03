Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. Announces Final Valuation And Declares Final Notional Distribution On Units Of Vanguard Global Minimum Volatility ETF (Ticker: VVO)
|Vanguard ETFTM
|TSX ticker symbol
|
Final Distribution per
Unit ($CAD)
|
Final NAV per Unit ($CAD)
|Vanguard Global Minimum Volatility ETF
|VVO
| $1.2665
| $43.2473
The final distribution on the units of the ETF was automatically reinvested at a price equal to the final NAV per unit of the ETF and consolidated such that the number of units outstanding following the final distribution equaled the number of units outstanding immediately prior to the final distribution.
The decision to terminate the ETF reflects a thorough product review and evaluation process to better serve investors through Vanguard's suite of investment solutions in Canada.
About Vanguard
Canadians own CAD $181 billion in Vanguard assets, including Canadian and U.S.-domiciled ETFs and Canadian mutual funds. Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. manages CAD $139 billion in assets (as of July 30, 2026) with 41 Canadian ETFs and ten mutual funds currently available. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is one of the world's largest investment management companies and a leading provider of company-sponsored retirement plan services. Vanguard manages USD $13.3 trillion (CAD $18.4 trillion) in global assets, including over USD $4.9 trillion (CAD $6.8 trillion) in global ETF assets (as of July 30, 2026). Vanguard has offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe and Australia. The firm offers 492 funds, including ETFs, to its more than 50 million investors worldwide.
Vanguard operates under a unique operating structure. Unlike firms that are publicly held or owned by a small group of individuals, The Vanguard Group, Inc. is owned by Vanguard's U.S.-domiciled funds and ETFs. Those funds, in turn, are owned by Vanguard clients. This unique mutual structure aligns Vanguard interests with those of its investors and drives the culture, philosophy, and policies throughout the Vanguard organization worldwide. As a result, Canadian investors benefit from Vanguard's stability and experience, low-cost investing, and client focus. For more information, please visit vanguard.ca.
For more information, please contact:
Matt Gierasimczuk
Vanguard Canada Public Relations
Phone: 416-263-7087
...
Important information
Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Investment objectives, risks, fees, expenses, and other important information are contained in the prospectus; please read it before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Vanguard funds are managed by Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. and are available across Canada through registered dealers. The prospectus and ETF Facts are available on SEDAR+ at
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