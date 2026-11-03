Keen Social Wins Four International Davey Awards, Including Best In Show

The Keen Social team

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the LGBTQ+- and Latino-owned agency earns top international recognition for its creative work in travel marketing.

- Esteven GamezLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Keen Social, an LGBTQ+- and Latino-owned multicultural marketing and public relations agency, has earned four honors at the 22nd Annual Davey Awards, including Best in Show, for its creative work with Southern California whale-watching operator Harbor Breeze Cruises.The agency's campaign,“When the Ocean Answered: Turning Real-Life Whale Encounters Into Viral Storytelling,” received:- Best in Show - Social, Content & Marketing: Travel & Leisure- Gold - Social, Content & Marketing: Travel & Leisure- Gold - Social Video: Travel & Leisure- Silver - Social Features: Best Branded Social PostJudged by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA), the international Davey Awards recognize outstanding creative work from smaller agencies and independent creative teams.BEYOND A VIRAL MOMENTThe award-winning campaign centered on an extraordinary encounter aboard a Harbor Breeze excursion, when musician and content creator Max Andre performed as whales appeared nearby.Keen Social built on that moment with a comprehensive social strategy combining authentic storytelling, influencer partnerships, audience targeting, community management, and consistent content production. Collaborations with creators across travel, lifestyle, and entertainment introduced Harbor Breeze to new audiences while highlighting Southern California's marine experiences.The strategy delivered measurable growth, including:- Instagram: 137% increase in followers and 135% increase in website link clicks, alongside 100% increases in views and content interactions following the agency handoff.- Facebook: 19.3% increase in followers and more than 8,400 website link clicks.- New platforms: Launched Harbor Breeze's TikTok, Threads, and YouTube channels, building a combined audience of more than 1,100 followers and subscribers.Rather than relying on a single viral moment, Keen Social used ongoing performance analysis to refine its content mix, incorporating wildlife footage, influencer storytelling, community partnerships, and culturally relevant experiences.The integrated effort also included public relations strategy, brand development, and paid social advertising. An initial Meta campaign generated attributed purchases, exceeding established benchmarks for purchase volume and cost efficiency.CELEBRATING A DECADE OF CREATIVE EXCELLENCEThe recognition coincides with Keen Social's 10th anniversary. Founded in 2016 by Esteven Gamez and Christopher Molessa, the agency develops campaigns across tourism, hospitality, government, nonprofit, and other sectors.“I'm humbled and ecstatic about these awards, especially as Keen Social celebrates our 10th anniversary,” said Gamez, Co-Founder and Owner.“We started this company believing deeply in data-driven marketing, and I still do. But after 10 years, I've also learned that great social media is supposed to be fun. Creativity and human connection are what make people care.”For Gamez, the recognition also carries personal significance.“I'm a Latino, LGBTQ+ kid from Corpus Christi, Texas, who never imagined I'd one day own an agency whose work would be recognized internationally,” he added.“I want the next generation of diverse creatives and entrepreneurs to see people like themselves building companies, creating great work and being recognized for it.”The latest honors build on Keen Social's previous recognition for its work supporting the Queen Mary's reopening, including Gold and Silver Davey Awards in 2024 and a Bronze Telly Award in 2025.The Harbor Breeze campaign was developed in collaboration with the client's leadership and marketing teams, including Kevin Lorton, formerly Chief Operating Officer of Harbor Breeze Cruises and now with Land & Sea, and Kim Spucces, Strategic Sales & Partnerships at Harbor Breeze Cruises.About Keen SocialFounded in 2016, Keen Social is an award-winning, LGBTQ+- and minority-owned multicultural marketing, advertising, and public relations agency headquartered in Long Beach, California. The agency specializes in creative strategy, social media management, content production, influencer marketing, public relations, paid advertising, brand development, and integrated digital marketing.Campaign Team & Strategic Partners- Co-Founders & Owners: Esteven Gamez and Christopher Molessa- Strategy & Management: Paula Iniguez, Director of Brand & Content Development; Autumn Enoch, Director of Public Relations; Sabrina Hendifar, Marketing Supervisor; Quyen Nguyen, Senior Marketing Coordinator- Content Creation: Jesse Ramirez, Director of Cinematography; Michelle Winters, Director of Photography; Joseph Rene, Director of Styling- Digital Analytics: Micah Desai, Digital Analytics Manager; Ian Wyspianski; Deliah Valdez- Paid Social: Will Ramos, Director; Fabian Alexander- Content Creators: CeCe Yu; Madeline Krantz; Sofia Perez; Jorge Martinez

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Keen Social Wins Four International Davey Awards, Including Best in Show News Provided By Keen Social LLC November 04, 2026, 00:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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