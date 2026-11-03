Wibiz Analysis Asks Whether Business Coaches See What Happens Inside A Business

A WiBiz analysis examines how business records can help owners understand everyday operations and make informed decisions.

Founder and CEO Nicklaus D'Cruz argues that advice based on what owners say can miss everyday problems found in a company's inquiries, quotes and price lists.

- Nicklaus D'Cruz, founder of WiBiz.

60 PAYA LEBAR ROAD, #06-28,, PAYA LEBAR SQUARE, SINGAPORE, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- WiBiz has published a new analysis by its founder and CEO, Nicklaus D'Cruz. WiBiz builds AI communication and automation infrastructure for small and mid-sized businesses. The article is titled "It's Time to Retire the Business Coach." It asks whether occasional sessions with a business coach show owners enough of the everyday problems inside their companies. It also looks at how AI tools linked to a company's own records may catch what those conversations miss.

The analysis starts with how a business changes as it grows. A ten-person company faces different problems from one with fifty or a hundred staff, from hiring and managing managers to new regulations and payment terms. D'Cruz writes that the specialist knowledge each stage needs is rarely found in one adviser.

His central point is about where advice comes from. A coach or consultant usually works from what the owner tells them in a meeting, so problems the owner has not noticed never come up. The article gives everyday examples. A customer inquiry sits unanswered for six days. A quote goes out with old prices. The same customer detail gets lost each time work passes from sales to delivery. D'Cruz argues that problems like these show up in a company's records, but rarely in a conversation.

The article does not claim that experienced advisers have nothing to offer. D'Cruz argues that a model built around one adviser made sense when company records were hard to reach. AI tools connected to those records, he contends, can now offer a different kind of input.

The analysis also describes a real case from an online drinks retailer WiBiz works with. The owner believed the live catalog matched the master price list. A line-by-line comparison found 54 products listed at $0.00, 57 priced more than 45 percent below their own list price, and 101 products the price list did not cover at all. The owner had not spotted any of it, so no adviser would have heard about it. D'Cruz writes: "You cannot brief an advisor on what you do not know. It does not live in the summary. It lives in the record."

The analysis also sets out the limits. Business records can be incomplete or wrong, and poor records lead to poor conclusions. AI tools can also fill gaps with guesses when given too little context. The article accepts that a good coach can challenge a founder in ways a system cannot. It says major decisions, such as hiring, pricing and taking on debt, should stay with people, with owners checking AI output every day. D'Cruz also discloses WiBiz's commercial interest in the argument.

The full article is available at

About WiBiz

WiBiz is the operating layer for small and medium businesses. It connects WhatsApp, web chat, voice and social messages with booking, payments, a CRM pipeline and follow-up in one system, branded as the business itself and delivered on subscription. WiBiz is built by Digital Benefits Pte. Ltd., Singapore.



Nicklaus D'Cruz

Digital Benefits Pte Ltd. (Trading as WIBIZ)

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WiBiz Analysis Asks Whether Business Coaches See What Happens Inside a Business News Provided By Digital Benefits Pte Ltd. (Trading as WIBIZ) November 04, 2026, 00:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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