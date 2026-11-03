The Assistive Technology Market For Low Vision Is Projected To Grow Rapidly At An 8.4% CAGR Through 2030

Assistive Technology Market for Low Vision Share

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The Business Research Company's The Assistive Technology Market for Low Vision Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The assistive technology sector for individuals with low vision has witnessed notable growth recently, driven by advancements in healthcare and increasing awareness of visual impairments. As technology evolves, this market is set to expand further, offering enhanced support tools for people experiencing vision loss. Let's explore the current market size, main growth drivers, regional outlook, and key trends shaping this industry.

Assistive Technology for Low Vision Market Size and Growth Trajectory

The assistive technology for low vision market has shown solid expansion over recent years. It is projected to grow from $1.14 billion in 2025 to $1.24 billion in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. This historic growth is linked to factors such as the rising prevalence of age-related vision problems, better availability of optical magnification devices, increased awareness about assistive technologies, the growth of special education programs, and more institutional support for people with visual disabilities.

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Looking ahead, this market is expected to continue its strong upward trend, reaching $1.71 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.4%. Key contributors to this forecast include the global rise in the aging population, greater adoption of digital assistive devices, increased investments in inclusive healthcare, expansion of remote and home-based care solutions, and ongoing advancements in computer vision technology. Prominent trends anticipated during this period involve wider use of AI-powered visual assistance tools, the popularity of wearable low vision devices, integration of audio-visual aids, growth in smartphone-based vision apps, and an enhanced focus on customized vision support.

Understanding Assistive Technology for Low Vision

Assistive technologies for low vision encompass a range of specialized devices designed to help people with impaired vision maximize their remaining sight. These tools improve daily life, education, and work by enhancing access to visual information and surroundings. Common features include magnification, contrast enhancement, and audio output, all aimed at fostering greater independence and functionality for users.

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The Rising Impact of Age-Related Vision Impairment on Market Growth

One of the primary forces driving the expansion of the assistive technology for low vision market is the increasing prevalence of vision impairments related to aging. Such impairments involve a natural decline in sight that comes with age, including conditions like age-related macular degeneration, cataracts, glaucoma, and diabetic retinopathy. The growth of the older population worldwide means more individuals are at risk of developing these eye conditions.

Assistive technologies play a critical role in helping older adults manage age-related vision loss by improving their residual visual function, thus enabling them to maintain independence in everyday tasks. For instance, in August 2023, the World Health Organization, a United Nations health agency based in Switzerland, reported that at least 2.2 billion people globally suffer from near or distance vision impairment. Yet, only 36% of those with distance vision problems caused by refractive errors and 17% of people with cataract-related vision loss have received proper treatment. This gap highlights a significant need for assistive solutions, further propelling market growth.

Regional Outlook and Forecast for Assistive Technology for Low Vision

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the assistive technology for low vision market. The overall market report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. While North America leads currently, emerging regions are expected to contribute significantly to future growth as awareness and technology adoption rise globally.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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The Assistive Technology Market for Low Vision Is Projected to Grow Rapidly at an 8.4% CAGR Through 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 04, 2026, 00:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Retail, World & Regional



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