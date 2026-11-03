The Assistive Technologies Market For Visually Impaired Expected To Reach $12.71 Billion By 2030

Assistive Technologies Market for Visually Impaired Share

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The Business Research Company's The Assistive Technologies Market for Visually Impaired Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The assistive technologies designed for people with visual impairments have seen significant growth recently, driven by technological advancements and increasing awareness of accessibility needs. This sector is evolving rapidly, with promising prospects as innovative solutions continue to support the independence and daily lives of visually impaired individuals. Let's explore the current market size, key drivers, regional dynamics, and trends shaping this important industry.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired

The market for assistive technologies catering to visually impaired users has expanded quickly in recent years. It is projected to grow from $6.87 billion in 2025 to $7.76 billion in 2026, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%. This past growth has been fueled by greater awareness about accessibility, the expansion of specialized education programs, increased availability of assistive devices, stronger institutional support for disability inclusion, and wider use of screen reader technologies.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to accelerate further, reaching $12.71 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 13.1%. Future growth will be driven by the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and computer vision technologies, increased investment in inclusive tech development, expansion of smart city accessibility projects, rising demand for tailored assistive solutions, and broader adoption of wearable assistive devices. Key trends anticipated include the growing use of AI-powered assistive software, smart and wearable navigation tools, accessible digital learning platforms, connected mobility aids, and a stronger focus on user-centered design.

What Assistive Technologies for the Visually Impaired Encompass

Assistive technologies for those with visual impairments consist of a wide range of devices, software, and systems created to support people in various aspects of life. These solutions aim to improve accessibility, foster independence, and enable effective navigation, communication, and information access. They tackle difficulties related to reading, mobility, communication, and interaction with one's environment, helping individuals with vision loss to engage more fully in everyday activities.

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Major Factors Fueling Growth in the Assistive Technologies Market

One of the primary factors propelling the assistive technology market is the rising incidence of visual impairments and blindness worldwide. These conditions vary in severity but generally lead to reduced or no vision, making assistive tools critical for improving quality of life. Technologies such as Braille displays and other navigation aids provide essential support to help users access information and move confidently. For example, in August 2023, the World Health Organization reported that approximately 2.2 billion people globally are affected by vision impairment, with 1 billion cases being preventable or insufficiently treated. Among these, 36% experience refractive errors, while 17% suffer from cataracts. This widespread prevalence is a key driver behind the increasing demand for assistive technologies.

Additional Drivers Supporting Market Advancement

Beyond the sheer number of affected individuals, growing efforts toward disability inclusion and technology accessibility are also stimulating market growth. Institutions and governments worldwide are investing in special education and assistive device availability as part of broader inclusion initiatives. Furthermore, the proliferation of digital accessibility tools such as screen readers and AI-powered solutions is opening up new possibilities for users, enhancing their ability to participate fully in educational, professional, and social contexts.

Regional Leadership and Growth Prospects in the Assistive Technologies Market

In terms of regional market share, North America led the assistive technologies for visually impaired market in 2025, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, strong technological innovation, and well-established regulatory frameworks. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is poised to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period, driven by a large population base, increasing healthcare investments, and expanding smart city projects focused on accessibility. The market report also covers other significant regions, including South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on the sector's development.

What's new in our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trends

. Updated graphics and tables

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The Assistive Technologies Market for Visually Impaired Expected to Reach $12.71 Billion by 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 04, 2026, 00:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Retail, World & Regional



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