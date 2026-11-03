The Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Is To Grow At A CAGR Of 8.9%, Reaching A Value Of $56.96 Billion By 2030.

The Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Share

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The Business Research Company's The Assisted Reproductive Technology Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The assisted reproductive technology (ART) sector has experienced significant growth recently, reflecting increasing demand for fertility solutions worldwide. With rising infertility rates and advancements in medical technology, this market is set to expand further in the coming years. Let's explore the current market size, key drivers, regional insights, and emerging trends shaping the future of ART.

Current Market Size and Forecast for Assisted Reproductive Technology

The assisted reproductive technology market has shown impressive growth and is projected to continue expanding rapidly. It is expected to increase from $37.06 billion in 2025 to $40.46 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to reach $56.96 billion by 2030, with a slightly lower CAGR of 8.9%. This growth reflects wider access to fertility treatments, a rise in infertility cases, and an expanding network of fertility clinics. Additionally, growing social acceptance of ART procedures contributes to the market's solid momentum.

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Key Factors Contributing to Market Growth

One major factor fueling the assisted reproductive technology market is the increasing prevalence of infertility. Infertility, defined as the inability to conceive after one year of regular unprotected intercourse, affects both men and women worldwide. Treatments involving ART help overcome challenges related to eggs, sperm, or embryo viability. For example, in April 2023, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that millions of people of reproductive age globally face infertility issues, impacting not only individuals but also their families and communities. It is estimated that 1 in 6 adults-that is about 17.5% of the global adult population-experience infertility. This growing number of affected individuals significantly drives demand for ART.

Additional Growth Drivers in Assisted Reproductive Technology

Beyond the rise in infertility, advances in medical techniques also propel market growth. Innovations such as precision fertility diagnostics and minimally invasive procedures are increasingly adopted, improving success rates and patient experience. Investments in fertility treatment infrastructure and expanded use of genetic testing further support the sector's development. These factors combined contribute to increased healthcare expenditure focused on reproductive health services.

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Core Principles Behind Assisted Reproductive Technology

Assisted reproductive technology involves the surgical retrieval of eggs from a woman's ovaries, which are then fertilized with sperm in a laboratory setting to create embryos. These embryos are subsequently implanted back into the woman's uterus. ART treatments can utilize donor eggs, donor sperm, or previously frozen embryos, offering options for various infertility scenarios. This technology is specifically designed to address infertility related to eggs or embryos and plays a vital role in helping couples conceive.

Regional Highlights of the Assisted Reproductive Technology Market

In terms of geography, Europe held the largest share of the assisted reproductive technology market in 2025. North America ranked as the second-largest regional market. The overall market report encompasses several regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive overview of global trends and regional dynamics influencing ART adoption and growth.

Our 2026 market reports now offer broader strategic coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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The Assisted Reproductive Technology Market is to grow at a CAGR of 8.9%, reaching a value of $56.96 billion by 2030. News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 04, 2026, 00:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology, World & Regional



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