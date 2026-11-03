The Assisted Living Technologies Market Is Projected To Grow To $17.76 Billion By 2030, Expanding At A CAGR Of 13.8%

The Assisted Living Technologies Market Share

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The Business Research Company's The Assisted Living Technologies Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The assisted living technologies sector is rapidly evolving, driven by advances that aim to improve the day-to-day lives of seniors and individuals with disabilities. With the rising global elderly population and growing demand for personalized care solutions, this market is poised for significant growth. Let's explore the current market size, key driving factors, regional dominance, and emerging trends shaping the future of assisted living technologies.

Assisted Living Technologies Market Size and Growth Trajectory

The size of the assisted living technologies market has seen swift expansion in recent years. It is projected to increase from $9.1 billion in 2025 to $10.59 billion in 2026, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4%. This historical growth has been fueled by several factors including an aging population, a rise in chronic health conditions, the broadening reach of home care services, a growing desire for elderly independence, and easier access to essential assistive devices.

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Looking ahead, this market is expected to continue its upward momentum, reaching $17.76 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 13.8%. The forecast period's expansion is supported by rising investments in intelligent assisted living infrastructures, increasing use of telehealth and remote patient monitoring systems, broader adoption of AI-powered care solutions, heightened attention to preventive healthcare, and a stronger acceptance of digital health technologies among consumers. Notable trends anticipated during this period include the growing integration of smart home safety systems, expanded use of wearable health-monitoring gadgets, development of remote care platforms, proliferation of data-driven assisted living applications, and a greater emphasis on supporting independent living.

Understanding Assisted Living Technologies and Their Purpose

Assisted living technologies (ALTs) cover a wide range of products and systems designed to aid older adults and people with disabilities in managing daily tasks. These tools aim to enhance safety, promote autonomy, and improve quality of life. ALTs include various devices such as hardware instruments, software programs, wearable technology, and smart home solutions, all tailored to fit the unique requirements and preferences of individual users.

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Key Factors Propelling Growth in the Assisted Living Technologies Market

One major factor driving this market forward is the increasing demand for personalized senior care services. These services encompass a broad spectrum of support systems intended to help elderly individuals maintain their independence and receive quality care that fits their specific needs. The growth in this demand is linked closely to the expanding elderly demographic and their complex care requirements.

In addition, assisted living technologies facilitate continuous remote monitoring of seniors' health metrics-including vital signs, activity levels, medication adherence, and fall detection. These capabilities help ensure seniors follow their treatment plans, reduce medication errors, and improve overall health outcomes. For example, in October 2025, the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare reported that during 2023–24, approximately 275,600 elderly individuals aged 65 and above were admitted to home care or residential aged care programs. Of these, around 37% accessed home care services, while 63% entered residential aged care, with 44% of the latter receiving permanent care and 56% respite care. This data highlights the growing reliance on personalized care and the corresponding need for assisted living technologies to support these services.

Leading Region in the Assisted Living Technologies Market

North America held the largest share of the assisted living technologies market in 2025. The market report covers several geographic regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive picture of global market distribution and growth patterns.

New analytical features added to our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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The Assisted Living Technologies Market is projected to grow to $17.76 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 13.8% News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 04, 2026, 00:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Environment, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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