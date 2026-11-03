US Midterm Elections 2018 Trump Faces Record Low Approval Ratings

US Midterm Elections and Trump Approval Ratings

As polling begins to draw to a close in the US Midterms a CBS News Exit poll show that the US President Donald Trump is polling the lowest approval rating for a president in a midterm election. This is currently at 38%.

CBS says that its exit polls show roughly three-quarters of voters are at least dissatisfied with the direction of the country. More voters have negative views of the economy now than they did two years ago,. The CBS poll says that most Americans think that the U.S. made the wrong decision to take military action in Iran.

President Trump Braces for Results

President Trump is already bracing for a brutal night. In a Telephonic interview to CBS News before polls closed the US President said, "I have the ultimate power - it's called veto," when he was asked about the prospect of a Democratic-controlled Congress next year. Trump further said that his veto power could eventually force Democrats to cut bipartisan deals with him, should they make gains. "Historically, you veto for a couple of months and then they come and say, 'We've got to make a deal,'" Trump told CBS News.

In a post on Truth social, Trump said he was closely following the polls on Fox News. "Watching the Pre-Election Results on FoxNews, but I can't stand Jessica Tarlov's voice - DUMB AS A ROCK, but it's the voice that gets me. Have to go somewhere else until that LOSER is off the air - I'll be back later! President DONALD J. TRUMP," he said.

Polls Close and Early Projections

Meanwhile Polls have closed in Georgia, South Carolina, Vermont and Virginia, as well as parts of Indiana and Kentucky, marking some of the first closures of Election Day as voters decide control of Congress and several key gubernatorial and state legislative races.

In a first projection, Fox News reported that Virginia Democrat Senator Mark Warner is projected to win another term in the Senate beating Bert Mizusawa, a former major general in the military who has forayed into politics.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)