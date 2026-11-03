Locally Owned Broker Marks Fifth Consecutive Year of Top Recognition from the News & Observer and Expertise

- Brian GrubbsRALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Raleigh Mortgage Group (raleighmortgagegroup ) has been voted Raleigh's Best Mortgage Broker by the News and Observer for 2026. This marks the 5th year in a row that Raleigh Mortgage Group has been named Raleigh's Best. Alongside this local recognition, the firm was also awarded Best Mortgage Brokers in Raleigh, NC by Expertise.Operating as a locally owned and family-operated business since 2001, Raleigh Mortgage Group has built its reputation on finding tailored mortgage solutions and securing competitive rates for homebuyers, homeowners, and real estate investors across North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. The independent brokerage offers an expansive portfolio of lending products, including conventional mortgages, FHA, VA, and jumbo loans, as well as refinancing options to help clients meet their financial goals.About Raleigh Mortgage GroupFounded in 2001, Raleigh Mortgage Group, Inc. (NMLS #69573) is an independent, licensed mortgage broker headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The firm is dedicated to providing specialized local expertise and personalized support to first-time homebuyers, investors, and homeowners seeking to refinance. Raleigh Mortgage Group is located at 8414 Falls of Neuse Rd., Suite 202, Raleigh, NC 27615.For more information, or to apply for a quote, visit raleighmortgagegroup or call (919) 866-0212.

Ann Grubbs

Raleigh Mortgage Group

+1 919-866-0212

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RALEIGH MORTGAGE GROUP NAMED BEST MORTGAGE BROKER IN RALEIGH BY THE NEWS & OBSERVER FOR 2026 News Provided By TheeDigital November 04, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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