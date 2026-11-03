Kadenwood Group's Ruben Schwagermann Led Debt Financings For Andean Precious Metals And Ashley Black

Schwagermann specializes in non-dilutive capital markets, M&A and growth equity.

- Steve Levy, CEO, Doosan GridTechVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kadenwood Group senior managing director Ruben Schwagermann led the firm's debt advisory work on two completed financings: Andean Precious Metals' $40 million refinancing, with National Bank, executed on a three-month timeline, and Ashley Black's $10 million working-capital financing, on a two-month timeline.Schwagermann specializes in non-dilutive capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and growth equity. He holds institutional investor relationships across three continents, has raised capital in New York, Europe, South America and Mauritius, and focuses on structures that fund an owner without diluting control.Brandy Hipp, CFO, Ashley Black, said: "Ruben had a term sheet on the table before we even did our first call." Steve Levy, CEO, Doosan GridTech, said: "There's nobody more responsive than Ruben. I've said it many times: I don't know when he sleeps, and the groups you brought to us say the same thing."On the Andean refinancing, the company had asked for at least two options and, by its CFO's count, received about 20, from banks, funds and different instruments. Juan Carlos Sandoval, CFO, Andean Precious Metals, said: "We closed our $40 million credit facility with National Bank in the end. I have a lot of respect for you guys and what you did. You've been one of the best, and I mean it.""Ruben runs the credit and capital side of what we do, and clients deal with him directly," said Louis Garoz-Ferguson, founder and managing partner.His profile is at , and the client interviews are at .About Kadenwood GroupKadenwood Group is an independent investment group and advisory firm founded by Louis Garoz-Ferguson, its managing partner, with offices in Vancouver (885 West Georgia Street, 20th Floor) and New York (745 Fifth Avenue, 5th Floor). Ruben Schwagermann is its senior managing director. It invests directly in privately held businesses, control and significant minority, deal by deal, and advises founders, families and sponsors across sell-side M&A, debt and equity capital. Kadenwood Group is the trading name of 1438076 B.C. Ltd. (British Columbia, BC1438076, incorporated 8 September 2023) and Kadenwood Group LLC (Wyoming). Securities transactions are conducted through Enclave Capital LLC in the United States (an SEC-registered broker-dealer, member FINRA and SIPC, CRD No. 22732) and through Parvis Investment Services Inc., a registered exempt market dealer, in Canada. Contact: +1 (778) 200-3398 (Vancouver), +1 (646) 224-6922 (New York).

Louis Garoz-Ferguson

Kadenwood Group

+1 778-200-3398

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Kadenwood Group's Ruben Schwagermann Led Debt Financings for Andean Precious Metals and Ashley Black News Provided By Kadenwood Group November 04, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry, Technology



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