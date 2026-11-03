AndaSeat Showcases Adjustable Gaming Workspace Design as Gameathlon Connects Digital Culture With Physical Experience

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AndaSeat brought the Kaiser 4 Series, Phantom Series and Axis Monitor Arms to Gameathlon 2026 in Athens, using the gaming and entertainment festival to demonstrate a side of ergonomic product design that is difficult to communicate through specifications alone: how adjustable equipment actually feels when users sit in it, move it and configure it around their own bodies and screens.The showcase came as physical product experience is regaining importance alongside digital discovery. Consumer research from Deloitte and PwC indicates that younger shoppers remain highly active online while continuing to value the ability to see, touch and evaluate products in person. Eventbrite's 2026 research into live experiences similarly points toward stronger demand among younger audiences for participation rather than passive attendance.That tension is particularly relevant to ergonomic gaming equipment. A product page can state that an armrest rotates through multiple axes, that lumbar support extends through a certain range or that a monitor arm can move vertically and horizontally. What it cannot fully communicate is whether those movements correspond to a particular user's shoulder width, preferred sitting position, desk depth or viewing distance.At Gameathlon 2026, AndaSeat used the physical festival environment to turn those specifications into direct interaction.Adjustable Products Create a New Need for Physical VerificationThe gaming hardware market increasingly asks consumers to make decisions based on detailed specifications. Screen size, refresh rate, switch type and processor performance can often be compared numerically. Furniture is different because several of its most important characteristics depend on the relationship between the product and the person using it.A lumbar mechanism may offer a broad adjustment range, but individual users differ in torso length and preferred support depth. Armrests can provide several directions of movement, but their value depends on where the elbows naturally fall during keyboard, mouse or controller use. Monitor positioning is similarly personal: screen dimensions, desk depth and task type all influence the preferred distance and angle.This creates what can be described as an ergonomic verification gap between digital information and physical experience. More specification does not necessarily eliminate that gap because the question is not only what a mechanism can do, but how that range relates to a particular person.Gaming festivals can help close part of that gap. Rather than asking visitors to interpret adjustment diagrams abstractly, a live setup lets them compare positions immediately and understand why different systems exist.Kaiser 4 Turns Adjustment Range Into Something Users Can TestThe upgraded Kaiser 4 Series represents AndaSeat's more manually configurable approach to gaming seating. Its 6D armrest system allows movement across several rotational and linear directions, including 180-degree arm-pad rotation, full-arm rotation, upward tilt, vertical movement and forward-back positioning.On a specification sheet, those figures primarily describe mechanical capability. In person, they become questions of fit. A visitor can rotate the arm structure inward or outward, reposition the pads closer to the body and test whether the resulting elbow position works with the way they normally use a mouse, keyboard or controller.The same distinction applies to the Kaiser 4 lumbar system. Its integrated gas-spring mechanism provides a 24-degree pop-out range with any-angle locking, combined with 76 mm of vertical adjustment and 30 mm of depth adjustment. Rather than relying on several fixed locking positions, the system allows the user to stop the lumbar structure at a selected point within its movement range.The value of presenting this mechanism at a physical event is not simply that visitors can confirm that it moves. They can identify where support contacts their own back, compare shallower and deeper settings and understand how the vertical and pop-out adjustments relate to one another.For a highly adjustable chair, that type of direct interpretation can communicate more than a longer list of specifications.Phantom Demonstrates a Different Question: What Should Move Automatically?Phantom approaches the fit question from a different direction. Instead of asking users to manually control every small movement, its Dynamic Auto-Tracking Lumbar system is designed to maintain a degree of responsiveness after the user establishes an initial support setting.The lumbar system provides 15 depth settings across a 0–95 mm range. In extended positions, the mechanism can move approximately five degrees laterally in either direction and tilt through a 25-degree forward-and-back range as the body shifts. The chair also provides up to 135 degrees of recline and 15 degrees of rocking. Pasted textThe distinction between Phantom and Kaiser 4 becomes clearer in a live environment. Kaiser 4 emphasizes deliberate control over a broad range of mechanical settings, while Phantom introduces a support structure that can accommodate smaller changes after an initial position has been selected.Neither approach assumes that every user wants the same relationship with the chair. Instead, the two systems illustrate a broader question in current ergonomic design: which movements should remain deliberately controlled by the user, and which can be accommodated by the furniture as the body shifts?A festival environment allows that difference to be experienced rather than explained only in technical language.Axis Moves the Fit Question From the Chair to the ScreenThe physical relationship between player and setup does not end at the edge of the seat. Screen position determines where the head and eyes are directed, while the original monitor stand also influences how much usable space remains on the desk.AndaSeat's Axis Monitor Arm was therefore presented alongside the seating products to demonstrate another adjustable layer of the gaming environment. The full-aluminum arm uses a mechanical spring structure and one-way bearing head joint, with adjustment across height, distance, tilt, swivel and screen rotation. It supports compatible 17- to 34-inch monitors weighing between 3 and 11 kg. Pasted textAgain, the practical value becomes easier to understand physically. Moving a monitor several centimeters closer can produce a very different viewing relationship from reading a maximum-extension figure. Rotating a display vertically can immediately demonstrate how the same screen might support chat, coding, documents or creator workflows alongside gaming.Axis also lifts the monitor away from its conventional desktop base, creating additional surface area underneath. Its magnetic cable covers route display and power connections along the arm while allowing them to remain accessible when equipment changes. Pasted textThis extends the Gameathlon demonstration from chair ergonomics into workstation ergonomics: the seating position and screen position can be adjusted independently rather than treating the gaming setup as a collection of fixed objects.Gaming Festivals Can Become Real-World Testing Grounds for Digital-First ProductsGameathlon 2026 took place from September 11 to 13 at the Tae Kwon Do Olympic Arena in Athens, combining PC and console tournaments, tabletop gaming, cosplay, creators, artist areas and other community activities within the same festival environment.That mix reflects the increasingly physical dimension of gaming culture. Gaming remains fundamentally digital, but the surrounding culture now includes live competition, creators, cosplay, community gatherings and technology experiences where participants interact directly with one another and with the equipment around the game.For furniture brands, this creates a role for events that goes beyond visibility. Products with complex adjustability are difficult to reduce to one photograph or headline specification because their usefulness depends partly on personal fit. A festival provides an opportunity for people to translate product claims into their own physical reference points.AndaSeat's Gameathlon 2026 showcase used Kaiser 4, Phantom and Axis to represent three different parts of that process. Kaiser 4 allowed visitors to explore deliberate adjustment across arms and lumbar support. Phantom demonstrated how a support mechanism can respond to smaller seated movements. Axis showed how the screen itself can become a configurable part of the ergonomic environment.Together, the products supported a larger idea behind the company's participation: as gaming equipment becomes more adjustable and personalized, live events can provide something digital product pages cannot fully reproduce - the ability to test how a setup relates to the individual using it.About AndaSeatFounded in 2007, AndaSeat develops ergonomic furniture and workspace products for gaming, professional and home environments. Its portfolio includes ergonomic chairs, standing desks, monitor arms and related workspace accessories. AndaSeat's product-development approach combines structural engineering, adjustable ergonomics, material development and integrated workspace design, with a focus on how technology and furniture increasingly coexist within contemporary homes.

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AndaSeat Showcases Adjustable Gaming Workspace Design as Gameathlon Connects Digital Culture With Physical Experience News Provided By AndaSeat November 04, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Technology



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