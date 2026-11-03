Sentinel Risk Group Expands Its AI Risk Assessment For Medical And Behavioral Health Practices

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The AI Governance ShieldTM assesses how medical and behavioral health practices govern the AI tools they use; a review written for mental-health care is new

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sentinel Risk Group, LLC has expanded the AI Governance ShieldTM, its AI risk assessment and governance review for medical and behavioral health practices. The review covers the AI tools a practice already uses - ambient scribes, EHR algorithms, coding tools, patient-facing chatbots, scheduling assistants and diagnostic aids - and how the practice oversees them: documentation accuracy, provider review, patient disclosure, vendor contracts and coding defensibility.For medical practices, the questions come from the insurance side as much as from the states. Standard-form AI exclusions are on the market and carriers are filing their own, and Texas Medical Liability Trust (TMLT), a Texas malpractice carrier, has published its own list of what a practice using an AI scribe should document: contact with the carrier, a business associate agreement, AI in the patient consent, review of every AI note before sign-off, and records of staff training. The review documents each of those. Through telehealth, a patient's state law reaches the practice wherever its office sits.For behavioral health, the review now includes a section written for mental-health care. For psychiatry, psychology, counseling and therapy, clinical social work, and substance use disorder treatment practices, it covers suicide-risk and crisis safeguards, telling patients before AI touches a session, psychotherapy notes, minors' consent, and 42 CFR Part 2 records. Illinois' Wellness and Oversight for Psychological Resources Act, for example, bars licensed professionals from letting AI make independent therapeutic decisions or detect a client's emotions or mental states.How it worksA practice starts with a free AI governance risk assessment at sentinelriskgrp/risk-assessment to see where it stands. The full review maps to the NIST AI Risk Management Framework and CHAI foundations, measures the practice against the state AI laws that reach it, and scores insurance and coding defensibility. It is done on documents, with no site visit, and produces the documented evidence a malpractice carrier, defense counsel or regulator asks for. A practice that meets the review's controls is certified, and anyone can check that at sentinelriskgrp/verify with the practice's reference number.TrainingThe AI Governance Knowledge Series offers self-paced, plain-English modules on the laws behind healthcare AI, including the False Claims Act, recording consent and HIPAA, with a certificate of completion.About Sentinel Risk GroupSentinel Risk Group, LLC, based in Orlando, Florida, provides independent AI risk assessment, governance review and certification for medical and behavioral health practices through the AI Governance ShieldTM, and the AI Governance Knowledge Series. Company facts, each with its source: sentinelriskgrp/company. Sentinel Risk Group is not a law firm, insurance company, healthcare provider or government agency.

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Sentinel Risk Group Expands Its AI Risk Assessment for Medical and Behavioral Health Practices News Provided By Sentinel Risk Group, LLC November 04, 2026, 00:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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