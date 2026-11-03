Apostille FBI Report And Fingerprint Boston Join Forces On One-Stop FBI Background Check And Apostille Service

How the coordinated service works: Fingerprint Boston takes the prints and obtains the FBI Identity History Summary, Apostille FBI Report files the State Department apostille, and the rest of the immigration file is routed to the issuing office.

A Fingerprint Boston technician reviews a captured fingerprint image on screen with the applicant before the FBI submission. A weak impression is recaptured in the chair, not discovered weeks later as a rejection.

The finished product: an apostilled document in a clear folder beside a passport, ready for a move abroad. Apostille FBI Report ships apostilled FBI reports and immigration documents worldwide by tracked courier.

One order now covers the fingerprints, the FBI Identity History Summary and the State Department apostille, with remote card review for Americans living abroad.

- Hanson Webb, Founder, Apostille FBI Report and Fingerprint Boston

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Apostille FBI Report, founded by Massachusetts notary public Hanson Webb, and its sister business Fingerprint Boston today announced that the two now run fingerprinting, the FBI background check and the U.S. Department of State apostille as one coordinated case from a single office in Tewksbury, Massachusetts. One order covers the whole chain. Fingerprint Boston captures the prints and obtains the FBI Identity History Summary; Apostille FBI Report reviews the result, files it with the State Department and ships the apostilled document worldwide. A naturalization certificate or birth certificate from the same file goes to the office that must certify it. The service is built for American expats who need an FBI check without flying home, and for visa applicants and job seekers relocating abroad.

The chain behind it has defeated applicants for years. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) issues the report but tells applicants not to ask it to forward results to the State Department. Only the State Department's Office of Authentications can apostille a federal document, and it processes mailed requests within 5 weeks of receipt. The FBI limits its approved channelers to U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents located in the United States, and the State Department says U.S. embassies and consulates abroad do not provide fingerprinting. Most consulates then want the report issued within the last three to six months, and a chain split between three vendors usually loses that deadline.

"Every packet I have seen come back in nineteen years failed at a handoff, not at an agency," said Hanson Webb, founder of Apostille FBI Report and Fingerprint Boston. "The damage was always the week the report sat on a desk between two vendors. Now the technician who rolls the prints and the notary who files Form DS-4194 share one case file and one deadline."

In the United States, the case begins with an FBI fingerprinting appointment at Fingerprint Boston, where a certified technician captures the prints on a Live Scan scanner that scores every finger on screen. The FBI check is $170 with the channeler and FBI fees included, and the FBI-authenticated result typically returns in 1 to 3 business days. The apostille is added at booking. Apostille FBI Report's FBI background check apostille service costs $199.95 per report on Federal Regular, filed by tracked mail, or $385.95 on Federal Rush, carried by courier to the State Department's Washington window, which processes documents within 7 business days. Both prices include the $20 government fee, a notary's review before filing, an online case tracker and tracked return shipping to a U.S. address.

For Americans abroad, where the channeler route is closed, the office supplies a fingerprint card kit or a print-ready file, reviews a photograph of the inked card by email before mailing, files the request directly with the FBI for its $18 fee, receives the result in Tewksbury and files the apostille the day it arrives. The FBI says a mailed card takes about 10 days to process once received. The finished report then travels to Madrid, Lisbon, Mexico City or Seoul by international courier, quoted before it ships.

The immigration document apostille service takes the rest of the file in the same order. Certificates of Naturalization and Citizenship go to the State Department as unlaminated originals, never photocopies, since copying one without authority is a federal crime under 18 U.S.C. 1426(h). Birth, marriage and divorce records go to the state that issued them, at $149.95 on State Standard or $199.95 on State Express with the state fee included, and every document is filed in parallel under one order. Certified translation in more than 30 languages follows the apostille. Destinations outside the Hague Apostille Convention, including the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Egypt and Nigeria, receive a State Department authentication and embassy legalization instead.

"People book fingerprints when they remember to, then discover the consulate counts from the FBI's issue date," Webb said. "Under one roof the calendar runs backward from the appointment. The prints are timed so the report and the apostille both land inside the window, and if a date cannot be met, the client hears it before paying anything."

Requests come from Americans applying for Spain's non-lucrative and digital nomad visas, Portugal's D7 and D8 visas, German and Italian residence permits and Mexican residency; teachers bound for South Korea's E-2 visa and workers headed to Japan, China and the Gulf; Italian, Irish or Portuguese citizenship by descent; and professionals registering credentials in a new country. One limit stays in place: the FBI says Identity History Summaries are not to be used for U.S. employment or licensing, so the service is for documents going abroad.

Cases open at apostillefbireport or fingerprintboston, or by calling (978) 424-4629 for a free 10-minute consultation, Monday to Friday, 10 AM to 5 PM Eastern. Fingerprinting is by appointment at 1215 Main St, Unit 115, Tewksbury, MA 01876, or on a mobile visit across Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire and Rhode Island, and remote cases are accepted from any country. Nothing is filed with a government office until the notary's review is complete, and a client who cancels before filing gets the service fee back in full.

"An apostille is a small certificate that decides whether a family moves on schedule," Webb said. "It deserves one accountable office."

About Apostille FBI Report and Fingerprint Boston

Both businesses grew out of Neighborhood Parcel Business Center, which Hanson Webb opened in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, in 2007, and share one office at 1215 Main St, Unit 115. Apostille FBI Report files federal apostilles with the U.S. Department of State and state apostilles in all 50 states at flat prices that include the government fee, with a commissioned Massachusetts notary reviewing every document. Fingerprint Boston provides certified Live Scan and FD-258 ink card fingerprinting, FBI Identity History Summary checks through an FBI-approved channeler, mobile visits in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island, and remote card processing for U.S. citizens abroad, by appointment.

Hanson Webb

Apostille FBI Report

+1 978-424-4629

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Apostille FBI Report and Fingerprint Boston Join Forces on One-Stop FBI Background Check and Apostille Service News Provided By Neighborhood Parcel Business Center November 04, 2026, 00:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Law, Travel & Tourism Industry



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