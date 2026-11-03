Whish Money Opens Its First Flagship Store In Montreal, Marking A New Milestone In Its Global Expansion

Whish Money_Montreal Flagship Store

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With over 2.5 million users worldwide, Whish Money expands globally with its first Canadian flagship store, bringing trusted financial services to Montreal.

- Jad Koussa, CEO of Whish Money

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Whish Money, a leading fintech, has officially opened its Montreal store, its first operational presence in Canada and the latest addition to its growing global network.

Operating under its Canadian entity, Whish Money Services Financiers, the company now offers simple and secure money remittance services in Canada, in full compliance with Canadian regulations. Additional financial services are planned for the Canadian market.

“Launching Whish in Montreal is a defining step in Whish Money's global expansion,” said Jad Koussa, CEO of Whish Money.“We're excited to bring Whish to Canada and to serve the community in Montreal and beyond.”

With over 2.5 million users on its app, Whish Money has built a wide reach and a trusted presence across the markets it serves.

About Whish Money

Whish Money is a global financial ecosystem and super app designed to power seamless cross-border money movement and digital financial inclusion. With a 20-year track record of financial innovation, Whish connects more than 2.5 million users across 160+ countries and has processed over $40 billion in gross payment value. Fully licensed by regulators across Lebanon, the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States, the platform operates on a strict compliance-first foundation backed by multi-layered risk controls and real-time AI protection.

Through strategic partnerships with world-leading payment networks and technology providers, including Visa, Mastercard, Ria, TapTap, and Featurespace, Whish unites individuals and businesses on a single interoperable platform, delivering over one million issued cards, instant global transfers, and frictionless merchant payments.

Karl El Hage

Whish Money

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Whish Money Opens Its First Flagship Store in Montreal, Marking a New Milestone in Its Global Expansion News Provided By ParrotFish November 04, 2026, 00:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, International Organizations, Telecommunications, World & Regional



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