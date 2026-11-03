Computer Coach Named PMI Authorized Training Partner, Expanding PMP And CAPM Training In Tampa Bay

Computer Coach is a Premier Level PMI Authorized Training Partner

Computer Coach is Tampa Bay's Premier Training Center Since 2001.

Computer Coach is now a PMI-authorized training center. Effective 12/1/2026 PMP training must come from Authorized Training Partners.

- Suzanne RicciTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Computer Coach, Tampa Bay's premier IT and professional training center serving Florida since 2001, has been named a "Premier" Project Management Institute (PMI) Authorized Training Partner (ATP #C019722). The designation allows Computer Coach to deliver PMI-authorized Project Management Professional (PMP) certification training and Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM) exam prep using official PMI course content and PMI-approved instructors.The announcement comes weeks before a major change in how PMP candidates qualify for the exam. Starting December 1, 2026, PMI will only accept live, instructor-led PMP training hours from Authorized Training Partners or eligible accredited academic programs. Live classes from non-authorized providers will no longer count toward the 35 contact hours required to apply for the PMP exam.Demand for certified project managers continues to grow. According to PMI's 2025 Earning Power salary survey, PMP holders in the United States earn a median salary of $135,000, about 24% more than project professionals without the certification. PMI also estimates the world will need up to 30 million more project professionals by 2035.PMP and CAPM Training Built Around Working ProfessionalsComputer Coach's 40-hour PMP certification course exceeds PMI's 35-hour requirement and is aligned to the updated PMP exam PMI launched in July 2026. The course is offered in three live formats, each available online or in Computer Coach's Tampa classroom:. Weekday Bootcamp: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., for one week. One Day a Week: one full day per week for five weeks. Evening Classes: two evenings per week, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., for five weeksA self-paced option is also available for professionals who need to study on their own schedule.For professionals who are new to project management, Computer Coach's 24-hour CAPM course meets PMI's 23-hour education requirement. The CAPM requires no prior project experience and gives career changers, recent graduates, and veterans a recognized first step into the field. An active CAPM also satisfies the PMP's training requirement later in a candidate's career.Training for Teams and Grant Funded LearnersComputer Coach also delivers private PMP training for companies and government agencies, on-site, or at its Tampa campus, or live online. Also, as a WIOA-approved training provider for WIOA training grants at several workforce boards throughout the State of Florida, the GI Bill and VA Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment (VR&E), and a GSA contractor, Computer Coach helps eligible students and organizations fund their training.The PMI designation adds to Computer Coach's existing training partnerships with CompTIA, Microsoft, and EC-Council, strengthening its position as a one-stop training center for IT certifications, AI programs, and professional credentials in Tampa Bay and beyond.Professionals and employers can learn more and request information about the PMP classes at /pmp-certification-training/ or by calling (813) 947-0552.

Suzanne Ricci

Computer Coach

+1 813-947-0552

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Computer Coach Named PMI Authorized Training Partner, Expanding PMP and CAPM Training in Tampa Bay News Provided By Digital Design Firm November 04, 2026, 00:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, IT Industry



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