Deep Hole Machine Successfully Completes Special Compliance Testing Process

Dual-use items refer to goods and equipment that can be applied to both civilian industrial production and military purposes. In accordance with international export control regulations, exporters shall complete professional compliance testing and technical verification before shipment to confirm product classification, technical parameters and end-use attributes, so as to avoid risks including cargo detention, fines and trade sanctions.

Our CNC deep hole drilling and boring machine has successfully passed the full set of professional dual-use item testing.

As a professional manufacturer of deep hole machining equipment, we attach great importance to international export compliance. During this on-site test, professional precision testing instruments were adopted to verify the machine tool accuracy, performance indicators and technical specifications item by item. All test data was fully recorded and reviewed. It is verified that this deep hole machine is civilian industrial processing equipment and meets international export compliance requirements.

Our deep hole machine is mainly used for deep hole machining of workpieces such as hydraulic cylinders, oil pipes, moulds, civil aviation components and energy equipment. With dual-use item testing completed, overseas customers can enjoy smoother customs clearance, and the whole cross-border trade process gains better security and traceability.

Going forward, we will continue to implement strict pre-delivery inspection and compliance control on every export machine, delivering compliant and reliable deep hole machining solutions for customers worldwide.

Keywords: deep hole machine, dual-use items testing, export compliance, CNC deep hole drilling and boring machine, export control inspection

About Us

Dezhou Tianrui Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd., headquartered in Dezhou, Shandong Province, is a fully operational physical factory specialized in the R&D, precision production, on-site testing and global export of deep hole machining machinery.