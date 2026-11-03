New Wide Temperature 5-Inch TFT LCD Module Enhances Embedded Terminal Reliability

Embedded intelligent terminals are widely deployed in industrial automation, portable instruments, smart IoT devices, and vehicle auxiliary systems. These devices often operate in fluctuating temperatures and complex working environments, where ordinary consumer displays are prone to black screens, color fading, flickering, and unstable startup. To solve such industry pain points, the 5-inch wide-temperature TFT LCD module is professionally optimized for embedded scenarios, delivering outstanding environmental adaptability, stable display performance, and high integration advantages. It has become a reliable and cost-effective display solution for various embedded terminal equipment.

The 5-inch form factor is a golden size for embedded device design. It perfectly balances compact structural integration and complete visual display. Unlike overly small screens with limited display content or large panels that occupy excessive installation space, this module features a delicate and lightweight body. It is highly adaptable to miniaturized embedded equipment such as handheld industrial detectors, embedded HMI control panels, intelligent instrument terminals, and portable medical devices, effectively helping products achieve lightweight and compact structural design.

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This 5-inch TFT LCD module

From industrial embedded control terminals and intelligent instrumentation to portable detection equipment and IoT smart terminals, the wide-temperature 5-inch TFT LCD module

About Us

Shenzhen Xunrui Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd., founded in 2016, is a high-tech enterprise specializing in the R&D, production, sales and service of liquid crystal modules. The company boasts strong R&D capabilities, advanced production equipment and a united and progressive management team.