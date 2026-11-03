DALY Earns Recognition As An Innovative Little Giant Enterprise

Good News | DALY Recognized as a National Specialized, Refined, Distinctive and Innovative“Little Giant” Enterprise!

Warmest congratulations to Dongguan DALY Electronics Co., Ltd. on being named a“Little Giant” enterprise (Specialized, Refined, Distinctive and Innovative) by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology!

Company: Dongguan DALY Electronics Co., Ltd.

Certifying Authority: Ministry of Industry and Information Technology

Title: Specialized, Refined, Distinctive and Innovative“Little Giant” Enterprise

Validity Period: July 1, 2026 – June 30, 2029

11 Years of Deep Focus and Innovation

DALY has always focused on the R&D and manufacturing of battery management systems (BMS) and high-power chargers, with deep expertise in lithium battery supporting products. Targeting energy storage, power applications and more, we continue to drive technological innovation and product upgrades, providing professional products and solutions to customers at home and abroad.

From a provincial-level specialized and innovative SME to a national-level“Little Giant” enterprise, this honor is both a recognition of DALY's professional strength and innovation capability, and an affirmation of the company's long-term commitment to independent R&D and deep cultivation of its niche field.

Honor as the Measure, Growth as the Path

A new honor, a new starting point. DALY will uphold its craftsmanship spirit and keep exploring new battery management system solutions to empower green energy.