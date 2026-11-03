DALY Earns Recognition As An Innovative Little Giant Enterprise

(MENAFN- GetNews) Dongguan City, Guangdong Province, China.- November 3, 2026
Good News | DALY Recognized as a National Specialized, Refined, Distinctive and Innovative“Little Giant” Enterprise!
Warmest congratulations to Dongguan DALY Electronics Co., Ltd. on being named a“Little Giant” enterprise (Specialized, Refined, Distinctive and Innovative) by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology!
Company: Dongguan DALY Electronics Co., Ltd.
Certifying Authority: Ministry of Industry and Information Technology
Title: Specialized, Refined, Distinctive and Innovative“Little Giant” Enterprise
Validity Period: July 1, 2026 – June 30, 2029
11 Years of Deep Focus and Innovation
DALY has always focused on the R&D and manufacturing of battery management systems (BMS) and high-power chargers, with deep expertise in lithium battery supporting products. Targeting energy storage, power applications and more, we continue to drive technological innovation and product upgrades, providing professional products and solutions to customers at home and abroad.
From a provincial-level specialized and innovative SME to a national-level“Little Giant” enterprise, this honor is both a recognition of DALY's professional strength and innovation capability, and an affirmation of the company's long-term commitment to independent R&D and deep cultivation of its niche field.
Honor as the Measure, Growth as the Path
A new honor, a new starting point. DALY will uphold its craftsmanship spirit and keep exploring new battery management system solutions to empower green energy.
| 130+ Countries & RegionsGlobal business coverage
| 20,000,000 UnitsAnnual production capacity
| 100+R&D engineers
| 100Nearly 100 patents
| 1 YearFree warranty service
| GlobalRapid-response technical support
About US
To become a leading global provider of new energy solutions, DALY BMS specializes in the manufacturing, distribution, design, research, and servicing of cutting-edge Lithium Battery Management Systems (BMS). With a presence spanning over 130 countries, including key markets like India, Russia, Turkey, Pakistan, Egypt, Argentina, Spain, the US, Germany, South Korea, and Japan, we cater to diverse energy needs worldwide.
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