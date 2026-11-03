Shopr Rewards® Reports 25.7% Quarterly Growth In Member Purchase Activity

MENAFN - GetNews) Shopr Rewards data shows rising transaction activity and everyday use of its cash-back rewards platform in Q3 2026

Orlando, Fla. – November 3, 2026 – Shopr Rewards® (“Shopr”), LLC, a fintech-powered engagement and loyalty platform, today announced that completed member transactions increased 25.7% during the third quarter of 2026 compared with the preceding quarter, signaling continued growth in member use of the platform.

The finding is based on an analysis of completed transactions across Shopr Rewards' combined member-benefits population during two consecutive quarters. Incomplete November activity was excluded from the comparison.

“Members are increasingly incorporating Shopr Rewards into purchases they already make,” said Sharon Mattimoe, COO of Shopr Rewards.“A 25.7% quarter-over-quarter increase in completed transactions is an encouraging indicator that members are finding practical value across the brands and spending categories available through the platform.”

The increase measures completed purchase activity rather than changes in transaction value or qualifying purchase volume. It reflects greater use of a platform designed to connect routine consumer spending with immediate financial benefits.

Shopr Rewards enables organizations to provide customers, members and employees with access to cash-back opportunities across a broad network of participating retail, restaurant, travel, entertainment and recreation brands. Through its B2B2C model, organizations can add an ongoing financial benefit to existing membership, loyalty and customer-engagement programs.

The latest quarterly growth builds on earlier Shopr Rewards usage data showing that approximately 96% of transactions occurred across restaurants, retail, grocery and other routine-purchase categories. That activity supports the company's strategy of making rewards relevant across frequent consumer spending rather than limiting their value to occasional redemptions.

For enterprise partners, higher transaction frequency can create additional engagement opportunities between organizations and their audiences. Shopr Rewards is designed to extend the value of an organization-sponsored benefit across multiple merchants and purchasing categories rather than confining rewards to a single brand ecosystem.

“Our goal is to make financial benefits easy to understand, accessible and relevant to the way members already shop,” Mattimoe said.“When a rewards experience fits naturally into consumer behavior, it can become a more consistent part of the member relationship.”

Shopr Rewards continues to enhance merchant discovery, offer visibility and the overall member experience as its platform and partner network expand. The company plans to continue evaluating transaction frequency, repeat purchasing behavior, merchant utilization and other engagement indicators as adoption grows.

About Shopr Rewards

Shopr Rewards is a fintech-powered engagement and loyalty platform that helps enterprise organizations deliver immediate and aspirational value to their customers, members and communities. Eligible users can earn Instant Cash Back from qualifying purchases at more than 300 major retail, restaurant and recreation brands while simultaneously earning Travel Credits toward discounted travel. Shopr Rewards is currently available through enterprise partnerships in closed-user-group environments. Learn more at

Travel inventory, discounts, rewards and eligibility are subject to availability and applicable Shopr Rewards terms and conditions. Travel Credits have no cash value unless expressly stated otherwise. Payment-card and merchant loyalty rewards are offered by third parties and may vary.