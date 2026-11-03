Shopr Rewards Partners With The Bluwater Group For Luxury Yacht And Private Jet Charters

MENAFN - GetNews) New partnership introduces premium private aviation and yachting experiences through The Shopr Vault, launching alongside Shopr Rewards' direct-to-consumer expansion in January 2027.

Orlando, Fla. – November 3, 2026 – Shopr Rewards®, the innovative rewards and lifestyle platform combining everyday cash back, travel savings and exclusive member benefits, today announced a strategic partnership with The BluWater Group, a diversified luxury services organization specializing in private aviation, yacht charters, hospitality and premium lifestyle experiences.

Through the partnership, Shopr Rewards members will gain access to exclusive preferred rates on luxury yacht and private jet charters offered by The BluWater Group through The Shopr Vault, a new curated marketplace of premium offers and experiences scheduled to launch in January 2027.

The collaboration brings together two organizations focused on delivering exceptional value through distinct yet complementary approaches. For Shopr Rewards, the partnership represents an expansion into premium luxury experiences, introducing opportunities traditionally associated with high-end concierge services to its growing membership audience. For The BluWater Group, the relationship creates a new channel to reach engaged consumers interested in distinctive travel, lifestyle and experiential offerings.

“One of our ambitions for The Shopr Vault is to introduce our members to extraordinary opportunities that extend well beyond traditional rewards programs,” said Sharon Mattimoe, Co-Founder and COO of Shopr Rewards.“Partnering with The BluWater Group is a perfect example of that vision coming to life. The ability to offer exclusive access to luxury yacht and private jet charter rates adds an entirely new dimension to our platform. As we prepare to open Shopr Rewards directly to consumers nationwide, partnerships like this demonstrate the caliber of experiences and value we intend to deliver.”

The BluWater Group operates across multiple sectors of the luxury market, with business interests spanning private aviation, maritime services, hospitality, resort and marina properties, development and private equity. Its diversified portfolio combines specialized expertise with a commitment to personalized service, providing clients with access to premium travel solutions, luxury accommodations, yacht ownership and charter services, aircraft management and private aviation experiences.

Through its aviation and maritime operations, BluWater serves discerning clients seeking flexibility, privacy and elevated service standards. Its broader presence across complementary luxury sectors positions the company to deliver sophisticated, tailored experiences that extend beyond conventional travel offerings.

The partnership with Shopr Rewards provides BluWater with an opportunity to introduce its charter services to a new consumer audience through a digital platform designed to connect members with meaningful savings and distinctive lifestyle opportunities.

“At The BluWater Group, we believe luxury is about creating exceptional experiences and delivering a level of service that makes every journey memorable,” said Blake Plumley, Chairman of The BluWater Group.“Our partnership with Shopr Rewards creates an exciting opportunity to introduce our private aviation and yachting services to a broader audience that appreciates quality, exclusivity and personalized experiences. We see tremendous potential in The Shopr Vault as a new way to connect consumers with premium lifestyle opportunities, and we're pleased to be part of its launch.”

Scheduled to debut in January 2027, The Shopr Vault represents a major evolution of the Shopr Rewards experience, introducing a curated collection of exclusive offers, preferred pricing, limited-time promotions and distinctive experiences from carefully selected national and premium lifestyle partners.

Designed to extend the value of membership beyond everyday purchases, The Shopr Vault will connect consumers with opportunities across luxury travel, entertainment, wellness, fitness, retail and lifestyle services. Participating companies will be able to introduce special benefits directly to Shopr Rewards members, creating a new destination for discovering products, services and experiences that offer meaningful advantages over publicly available promotions.

The BluWater Group partnership illustrates the breadth of the initiative, bringing luxury private aviation and yachting into an ecosystem that already combines everyday shopping rewards with travel savings and additional member benefits.

The Shopr Vault will launch alongside Shopr Rewards' major expansion into the direct-to-consumer market. Previously available exclusively through business-to-business-to-consumer (B2B2C) partnerships with organizations offering the platform to their customers, employees and members, Shopr Rewards will introduce direct consumer enrollment for the first time in January 2027.

The new consumer offering will complement, rather than replace, the company's established B2B2C business, which will continue serving enterprise partners and their audiences. The expansion represents an important growth milestone for Shopr Rewards, opening its technology and rewards ecosystem to a significantly broader market while creating new opportunities for premium brands to engage directly with consumers.

The expanded platform will feature free membership alongside optional Shopr Gold, Platinum and Black subscription levels, offering additional benefits such as Instant Cash Back at more than 325 participating retail, restaurant and entertainment brands, travel savings, Travel Credits and exclusive member opportunities.

“The launch of our direct-to-consumer platform is a transformational step for Shopr Rewards,” added Mattimoe.“We're moving from a platform distributed through established business partnerships to a consumer brand with the potential to reach a much larger audience. The Shopr Vault will be an important part of that evolution, bringing together respected companies like The BluWater Group with consumers looking for more value, more access and more memorable experiences.”

Exclusive BluWater yacht and private jet charter offers are expected to become available through The Shopr Vault following its January launch, with specific rates, availability, booking conditions and eligibility subject to individual charter requirements.

Companies interested in exploring partnership opportunities through The Shopr Vault can visit .

About Shopr Rewards

Shopr Rewards® is an innovative financial technology and consumer rewards platform designed to transform everyday spending into immediate savings, travel value and exclusive lifestyle benefits. Through its mobile application, Shopr Rewards combines Instant Cash Back at more than 325 major retail, restaurant and entertainment brands with access to travel savings, Travel Credits and an expanding ecosystem of rewards and member experiences.

Originally developed for business-to-business-to-consumer partnerships, Shopr Rewards enables organizations to deliver valuable, co-branded benefits to their customers, employees and members. In January 2027, the company will expand into the direct-to-consumer market, introducing free and premium subscription options alongside The Shopr Vault, a curated destination for exclusive offers from selected brands and experience providers.

For more information, visit .

About The BluWater Group

The BluWater Group is a diversified luxury services and investment organization with operations and interests spanning private aviation, maritime services, hospitality, resort and marina properties, development and private equity. Through its portfolio of specialized businesses, BluWater provides tailored solutions for clients seeking premium experiences, exceptional service and distinctive opportunities across the luxury marketplace.

Its aviation services encompass private jet charters, aircraft management, maintenance and advisory solutions, while its maritime operations include luxury yacht charters, yacht services and marine construction. Complemented by its hospitality and investment activities, The BluWater Group brings together expertise across multiple luxury sectors with a focus on quality, reliability and personalized client service.

For more information, visit .