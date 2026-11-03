Waterbury Car Accident Attorney Dan Petroskey Explains Uber And Lyft Accident Claims In Connecticut

WATERBURY, CT - November 03, 2026 - An injury in an Uber or Lyft accident raises legal issues that a standard car crash does not, because a victim's options for financial recovery depend on Connecticut negligence law and the exact status of the rideshare app at the moment of impact. Dan Petroskey, an experienced car accident lawyer in Waterbury with DeFronzo & Petroskey, P.C. ( ), has released guidance explaining how rideshare insurance tiers work, who can be held liable, and how injured passengers, drivers, and pedestrians can protect their rights after a collision. The guidance addresses the tiered coverage system established under Chapter 244c of the Connecticut General Statutes.

Under that framework, Uber and Lyft use a tiered insurance system where coverage varies based on the trip phase and reaches $1 million in liability limits only when the driver is actively en route or transporting a passenger. According to Petroskey, an experienced car accident lawyer in Waterbury, identifying the app status at the time of impact is often the single most valuable fact in a claim. "A crash that occurs thirty seconds after a driver accepts a ride can provide substantially more available coverage than one occurring thirty seconds before," Petroskey explains.

As an experienced car accident lawyer in Waterbury, Petroskey outlines three distinct insurance periods that determine which policy applies. When the app is off, only the driver's personal auto policy applies, subject to Connecticut statutory minimums, and many personal policies exclude commercial use entirely. When the app is on but no ride has been accepted, Uber or Lyft provides at least $50,000 per person and $100,000 per accident in liability coverage under Connecticut General Statutes Section 13b-120.

The third period carries the highest limits. "From the moment the driver accepts a ride request through the final drop-off, the full $1 million commercial liability policy applies alongside required uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage," Petroskey notes. He adds that because this active phase provides the most available insurance, rideshare insurers frequently contest liability or driver status within that timeframe.

Petroskey points out that Connecticut follows a fault-based system, meaning injured parties must prove negligence to recover compensation. A rideshare trip involves a driver and a rideshare company and frequently a second motorist, so more than one party often shares the blame. Common negligence factors include speeding, running red lights, following too closely, and app distraction, since drivers accept requests and follow navigation while moving. Phone records and the driver app activity log can help establish what the driver was doing in the seconds before impact.

Attorney Petroskey also addresses the question of direct claims against the rideshare companies. Uber and Lyft classify drivers as independent contractors, which limits vicarious liability, and the companies regularly raise that defense. Direct claims can still proceed when the company's own conduct contributes to a crash, such as inadequate background screening or app features that encourage drivers to interact with the screen while in motion. In most Waterbury cases, however, the practical path to recovery runs through the rideshare company's insurance policy.

Connecticut allows injured victims to recover both economic and noneconomic damages, including medical expenses, lost wages, reduced earning capacity, and compensation for pain and physical limitations. Petroskey emphasizes that a claimant's own share of fault reduces recovery under the modified comparative negligence rule in Connecticut General Statutes Section 52-572h. "The state applies a 51 percent bar," he observes. "If a claimant's share of fault exceeds fifty percent, that claimant recovers nothing, and passengers rarely bear fault, which makes passenger claims some of the strongest rideshare cases."

Petroskey advises that time limits are critical. A personal injury lawsuit must generally be filed within two years of the injury under Connecticut General Statutes Section 52-584, and claims against a municipality for a defective road require written notice within a much shorter window. He also warns injured people to avoid common mistakes, including deleting the rideshare app before saving trip screenshots, giving recorded statements, accepting early settlement offers, and posting on social media during a claim.

The firm handles rideshare claims from the first insurance contact through trial, securing police reports, obtaining trip data, identifying witnesses, and pulling available video before it is overwritten. DeFronzo & Petroskey, P.C. represents injured people throughout New Haven County, Litchfield County, Hartford County, and Fairfield County, and appears regularly in the Superior Court at Waterbury and surrounding communities including Naugatuck, Watertown, Middlebury, Cheshire, Southbury, Wolcott, and Prospect.

For those injured in an Uber or Lyft crash, contacting a Waterbury rideshare accident attorney promptly may help preserve time-sensitive evidence and protect the right to recover compensation before the two-year deadline runs.

About DeFronzo & Petroskey, P.C.:

DeFronzo & Petroskey, P.C. is a Waterbury, Connecticut personal injury firm located at 255 Bank Street, Suite 2B. Led by attorney Dan Petroskey, admitted to the Connecticut bar in 2004, the firm focuses on motor vehicle collisions, rideshare accidents, premises liability, and related plaintiff injury matters, serving injured passengers, drivers, and pedestrians across the region. For consultations, call (203) 756-7408.

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