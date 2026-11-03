Suffolk County Medical License Defense Attorney Jason Bassett Explains Legal Options For Medical Professionals Under Investigation

CENTRAL ISLIP, NY - November 03, 2026 - Licensed medical professionals in New York who learn they are under investigation face immediate risks to their careers, finances, and ability to continue practicing. Suffolk County medical license defense attorney Jason Bassett of the Law Offices of Jason Bassett, P.C. ( ) has released guidance addressing why early legal representation is critical when the Office of Professional Medical Conduct (OPMC) or the Office of Professional Discipline (OPD) opens an inquiry.

According to Suffolk County medical license defense attorney Jason Bassett, a single investigation stemming from a patient complaint, a workplace report, or a criminal charge can lead to censure, probation, suspension, or full license revocation. "What a professional says when an investigator first makes contact can determine the entire outcome of the case," explains Bassett. "That is why consulting counsel before speaking to anyone is so important."

Suffolk County medical license defense attorney Jason Bassett notes that professional misconduct is defined under New York Education Law Section 6530, while New York Public Health Law Section 230 establishes the Board for Professional Medical Conduct. These statutes classify actions such as practicing with negligence, working while impaired, submitting false reports, and obtaining a fee through fraud as professional misconduct that may support disciplinary action up to revocation of a license.

The firm points out that regulatory oversight extends beyond physicians. Physician assistants fall under OPMC jurisdiction, while the OPD, operating under the New York State Education Department, handles disciplinary proceedings for other healthcare providers including nurses, pharmacists, dentists, and physical therapists.

Bassett emphasizes that retaining counsel promptly does not suggest wrongdoing. "State investigators fully expect licensed professionals to seek legal representation," he says. "Hiring a lawyer simply signals that a professional's rights will be protected and that the inquiry should remain focused on the facts."

Attorney Bassett explains that OPMC and OPD investigations can begin from several sources, and the professional is often the last person to learn one is underway. Common triggers include patient complaints filed with the state, malpractice settlements or repeated claims, reports from a hospital or employer regarding clinical privileges, criminal charges or an arrest, and mandatory reporting by other professionals. A single incident can set off both a licensing inquiry and a criminal matter at the same time.

That overlap is a central concern in Bassett's practice. Before building his defense career, he served as a Special Assistant Attorney General in the New York Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, giving him firsthand knowledge of how misconduct and fraud cases against medical professionals are investigated and prosecuted. The firm can defend clients against criminal charges while also representing them before the OPMC and OPD, an approach that helps avoid conflicts between the two proceedings.

Bassett observes that the two systems operate on separate tracks but influence one another. A criminal case is decided by a judge or jury and carries the possibility of fines, probation, or incarceration under a beyond-a-reasonable-doubt standard, while an OPMC or OPD case is decided by an administrative hearing committee under a preponderance-of-the-evidence standard and can result in censure, probation, suspension, or revocation. A criminal conviction can trigger a direct referral to the OPMC, and administrative findings can shape the outcome of a related criminal case.

The firm notes that a felony record does not automatically end a medical career in New York. In a direct referral hearing conducted under New York Public Health Law, the professional cannot contest the underlying conviction; the hearing committee evaluates only the appropriate penalty by weighing the offense, the time since the conviction, and evidence of rehabilitation. "In a direct referral proceeding, the defense must focus entirely on demonstrating accountability and rehabilitation," Bassett advises.

Attorney Bassett also cautions professionals to think carefully before attending an OPMC interview. New York law requires the agency to offer an interview before referring a matter to an Investigation Committee, which functions much like an administrative grand jury. Participation is optional, and because statements can influence whether formal charges follow, Bassett recommends consulting counsel before deciding whether to appear.

Under New York Public Health Law Section 230-a, the OPMC may impose penalties ranging from censure and monetary fines to probation, practice restrictions, license suspension, and full revocation. Bassett points out that mitigating testimonial evidence from medical experts, employers, or peers may support a request for a lesser sanction, with the primary goal being to protect the professional's license whenever the facts permit.

For medical professionals in Suffolk County who have learned they are under investigation, contacting a medical license defense attorney early may help protect both their license and their livelihood before any statement is made to an investigator.

About Law Offices of Jason Bassett, P.C.:

The Law Offices of Jason Bassett, P.C. is a Central Islip-based firm that represents medical professionals throughout Suffolk County and Long Island in both criminal matters and professional licensing hearings. Led by attorney Jason Bassett, a former Special Assistant Attorney General with more than 25 years of experience, the firm defends clients before the OPMC and OPD as well as in state and federal court. The office is located at 320 Carleton Ave # 4200, Central Islip, NY 11722. For consultations, call (631) 259-6060.

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