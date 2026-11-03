Music Market To Reach USD 57.74 Billion By 2032 As Streaming, Digital Distribution, And Licensing Revenues Expand

MENAFN - GetNews)"Music Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the Music market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Hyderabad, India - November 03, 2026

Music Market Overview

The Music market size is projected to expand from USD 36.13 billion in 2026 to USD 39.17 billion in 2027 and reach USD 57.74 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 8.07% between 2027 and 2032. The market includes revenue generated through music streaming, digital downloads, physical products, performance rights, synchronization revenues, merchandising, and licensing. Changing listening preferences and the increasing use of online platforms are influencing how consumers discover, access, and purchase music. Streaming services have become an important distribution channel, while physical music products and commercial licensing continue to serve specific consumer and business requirements.

The music industry operates through a combination of record labels, music publishers, streaming platforms, distributors, artists, and rights management companies. Revenue generation depends on consumer subscriptions, advertising-supported listening, music sales, public performance rights, and the use of licensed recordings across films, television, gaming, advertising, and commercial establishments. The Music market trends also reflect the growing importance of genre diversity, digital distribution, and licensing arrangements. These developments influence the competitive environment and create opportunities for companies operating across different music formats and distribution channels.

Key Trends in the Music Market

Growing Streaming Consumption Supports Digital Music Revenues

Online streaming continues to play an important role in music distribution as listeners increasingly access songs, albums, playlists, and podcasts through digital platforms. Subscription-based and advertising-supported services provide different listening options for individual consumers. Streaming platforms also allow music companies and artists to reach audiences across geographical markets without depending entirely on physical distribution. Personalised playlists, music recommendations, and on-demand listening contribute to regular platform engagement. This shift supports Music market growth while encouraging rights holders and distributors to develop commercial arrangements around digital music consumption.

Rising Demand for Music Licensing and Synchronization Revenues

Music licensing provides revenue opportunities beyond direct consumer purchases and streaming subscriptions. Film and television producers, gaming companies, brands, advertisers, and event organisers use licensed music to support their content and commercial activities. Synchronization revenues are generated when music is licensed for use alongside visual media, while performance rights provide income when music is publicly performed or played in commercial environments. These revenue streams allow rights holders and music publishers to monetise recordings and compositions across different applications. The growing use of licensed music across entertainment and commercial settings contributes to the Music market share landscape.

Expanding Genre Diversity Broadens Audience Participation

Music consumption spans multiple genres, including pop, rock, hip-hop and rap, electronic and dance, classical, jazz, country, and Latin music. Different genres attract distinct audiences and listening preferences, allowing platforms and record labels to serve a broad consumer base. Online distribution also enables listeners to discover music from different regions and musical backgrounds. This variety supports the availability of specialised playlists, genre-focused catalogues, and targeted promotional activities. Music companies use these distribution opportunities to connect artists with audiences and strengthen their presence across different consumer segments.

Increasing Commercial Music Usage Supports Multiple Revenue Channels

Commercial establishments, media producers, brands, and event organisers represent important users of music beyond individual consumers. Bars, hotels, and retail businesses use music in customer-facing environments, while film, television, and gaming producers require licensed recordings and compositions for their productions. Brands and advertisers also use music in promotional campaigns, and concert organisers generate revenue through live performances and related activities. These applications create demand for performance rights, synchronization, merchandising, and licensing arrangements. The Music market forecast reflects the contribution of these varied revenue sources to the industry's long-term development.

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Music Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by revenue generation format, genre, distribution channel, end user, and geography.



By Revenue Generation Format



Streaming



Digital Downloads (ex-Streaming)



Physical Products



Performance Rights



Synchronization Revenues

Merchandising and Licensing

By Genre



Pop



Rock



Hip-Hop / Rap



Electronic / Dance



Classical



Jazz



Country

Latin

By Distribution Channel



Online Platforms

Offline / Brick-and-Mortar Retail

By End User



Individual Consumers



Commercial Establishments (bars, hotels, retail)



Media and Entertainment Producers (film, TV, gaming)



Brands and Advertisers

Event and Concert Organizers

By Geography



North America





United States





Canada



Mexico



South America





Brazil





Argentina



Rest of South America



Europe





Germany





United Kingdom





France





Spain





Italy





Russia



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific





China





Japan





India





South Korea





Australia and New Zealand



Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East and Africa





Middle East







United Arab Emirates







Saudi Arabia







Turkey





Rest of Middle East





Africa







South Africa







Egypt Rest of Africa

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Music Market Key Players

The competitive landscape includes international music companies involved in recorded music, music publishing, rights management, distribution, and licensing. BMG Rights Management GmbH and Kobalt Music Group Ltd. participate in music rights management and publishing activities, helping songwriters and rights holders manage and commercialise their musical works. Their operations cover areas such as royalty administration, publishing services, and licensing arrangements.

Sony Music Entertainment (Sony Corporation of America), Universal Music Group N.V., and Warner Music Group Corp. are major participants in the global recorded music and music publishing landscape. These companies work with artists, songwriters, and other industry participants across recording, distribution, and rights management activities. Their catalogues and commercial relationships support revenue generation through streaming, physical products, licensing, and performance-related channels. Competition among established music companies also involves artist development, catalogue management, distribution partnerships, and relationships with digital platforms.

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Conclusion

The Music market continues to develop through changing listening habits, wider digital distribution, and multiple revenue generation formats. Streaming remains an important channel for connecting consumers with recorded music, while digital downloads, physical products, performance rights, synchronization, and licensing provide additional commercial opportunities. Genre diversity and the use of music across entertainment and commercial establishments further support the industry's broad customer base.

Companies operating in the Music industry are positioned across different parts of the value chain, including recording, publishing, rights management, and distribution. Their ability to manage music catalogues, develop artist relationships, and establish licensing arrangements remains relevant to their competitive position. The Music market forecast reflects continued opportunities across distribution channels, end users, and geographical markets as music consumption and commercial applications develop.

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