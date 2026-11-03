Funny Anniversary Video Card With Both Faces: Tangy Limes Puts Couples On The Dance Floor For $1.99

MENAFN - GetNews)"A frame from the Tangy Limes anniversary card: a couple dancing at a garden party under string lights, with green "?" heads where the couple's photos go."Tangy Limes () now has a funny anniversary video card with both faces in it: a couple's real faces, cut from one photo, sing and dance an original love song, for $1.99 a card or 3 for $4.99, with no subscription and no app.

New York, NY - November 3, 2026 - Tangy Limes () now offers a funny anniversary video card with both faces in it: a couple's real faces, cut from a photo, go on two dancers who sing an original love song through four scenes, from the Eiffel Tower to a salsa club to a Las Vegas wedding chapel. The anniversary shelf holds 11 cards, each for $1.99, or 3 for $4.99, with no subscription and no app.

The cards are short music videos. Both faces come from a single photo of the couple or from one photo of each person, and they stay exactly as photographed. Only the mouths move, timed to the lyrics, so the pair on screen sings a song about their own marriage. The free preview plays the full card with both faces before anything is paid.

What is on the anniversary shelf

Ooh La La Anniversary starts on a Paris street at night with the Eiffel Tower lit behind the dancers. The couple does a can-can between little round cafe tables while an accordion plays, crosses a bridge over the Seine covered in love locks at sunset, and ends on the deck of a riverboat with champagne, macarons and roses. The song includes the line "You steal the covers, I steal your brie."

Salsa Anniversary goes from a crowded salsa club with a live band and trumpets to a backyard fiesta under paper decorations, then a beach at sunset and a grand hall with chandeliers. The dancer in the white guayabera and the dancer in the ruffled dress spin through all four. The chorus is "Happy anniversary, dance with me, mi amor."

Bollywood Anniversary is set in a palace courtyard hung with orange marigold garlands, on a city rooftop strung with gold lights, in a yellow mustard field and on a stage with falling petals. The costumes include an embroidered kurta, a pink lehenga and a navy bandhgala. Tangy Limes notes on its blog that the card is often sent by grown children to their parents.

Happy Gay Anniversary puts two grooms on a rooftop under rainbow string lights, at a beach wedding arch, in a kitchen with a cake and balloons, and on a disco floor under a mirror ball. It was built for two husbands; the other two-person anniversary cards are styled as a man and a woman.

Still Crazy for You moves through the decades. The couple jitterbugs at a 1950s sock hop in a letterman sweater and a poodle skirt, dances in a 1970s living room with shag carpet and bell bottoms, works out in a neon 1980s aerobics studio, and finishes at a rooftop party with a two-tier anniversary cake. The song covers it: "We danced in the fifties, we disco'd too."

Power Ballad of Love is a parody of an 1980s music video. It opens at a high school prom under a balloon arch, cuts to a beach with a white horse, moves to a glamour portrait studio with a wind machine and shoulder pads, and lands in a Las Vegas chapel with an Elvis impersonator. One lyric promises, "I'd share my last French fry with you."

Still Dancing opens in a ballroom with a crystal chandelier and a live jazz band, then goes to a boardwalk for ice cream, a backyard party with balloons and a rooftop terrace at night. Vegas Baby Anniversary and Wedding Day Again are vertical cards made to fill a phone screen. Vegas Baby runs from the Strip to a heart-shaped chapel arch, a casino floor and a hotel balcony, and it takes one face or two. Wedding Day Again replays the wedding: a reception hall, a garden flower arch, petals on the church steps and a tall cake. Its chorus ends with "I still do."

Furever Anniversary fits two people and their pets. A French bulldog in a tiny tuxedo jacket and a fluffy Persian cat in a lace veil dance alongside the couple, and the song notes that "the dog says woof." Pet faces work the same way as human faces. Another Year of Us is a one-face card for a spouse to send alone: a solo waltz in a ballroom, a barefoot beach dance, a diner jukebox and a hot-air balloon, with the line "I'd marry you all over again."

How a card is made

The sender opens tangylimes in a phone or computer browser and picks a card. The site asks for photos: one group photo where every face can be seen, or one photo per person. Tangy Limes finds each face, cuts it out and sets it on a dancer. The face is the photo itself. Nothing about it is redrawn or changed by AI, so a parent with reading glasses still has the reading glasses. The only thing that moves is the mouth, which opens and closes on the words of the song. The dancers, the sets and the music are made with AI.

The sender then taps to choose who goes on which dancer, types the names for the opening titles, and can type over the big headline that closes the card. If a cutout clips a bit of hair, the editor lets the sender paint it back. The whole card plays with the real faces before any payment. Nobody needs an account to watch the preview.

For anniversary cards, the most common setup is a single photo of the couple together. Tangy Limes finds both faces in it and the sender decides who dances which part. On the cards with a man and a woman, either face can go on either dancer.

Who sends them

Spouses send them to each other, often on the morning of the anniversary. Grown children send them to parents for a 25th, 40th or 50th, using an old wedding photo or a recent one, since the faces are taken as they appear. Friends send them to couples, and wedding party members send them on a first anniversary. Because the card goes out as a link, it arrives the moment it is sent, which helps when the date has been forgotten until that morning.

Photo tips

The best results come from photos where each face points toward the camera, the mouth is visible and the light is even. Sunglasses, heavy shadows and faces turned to the side make the cutout harder. Group photos work, and so do screenshots from video calls. Tangy Limes runs the face cutout in the browser on the sender's device.

The closing headline reads HAPPY ANNIVERSARY by default. Senders can type over it with the year the couple met, the number of years, or an inside joke.

Sending it

A finished card can be downloaded as an MP4 or sent as a share link. The link opens a plain web page where the video plays, so it works in a text message, an email, WhatsApp or a family group chat, and the person watching installs nothing and signs in to nothing. Most cards run about 40 seconds: an intro with the names, four dance scenes, then the headline. An anniversary card can go to one spouse privately or into a family thread for the whole family to watch.

Price and the Black Friday code

A card costs $1.99, paid once. Three cards cost $4.99. There is no subscription, no membership and nothing that renews. Through November 30, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern, the code BFCM2026 takes 25% off at checkout, which makes one card $1.49 and three cards $3.74. The 3-card price covers an anniversary, a birthday and a Christmas card for the same couple.

Questions and answers

Can both faces come from one photo? Yes. Tangy Limes finds both faces in a single photo of the couple, or the sender can upload one photo per person.

Is there a card for two husbands? Yes. Happy Gay Anniversary has two male dancers. The other two-person cards are styled as a man and a woman, and either face can go on either dancer.

Can the pets be in it? Yes. Furever Anniversary fits two people and two pets.

Does the couple need an app to watch it? No. The share link plays in a browser.

Availability

All 11 anniversary cards are live now at /cards/anniversary, with a summary page at /funny-anniversary-video-card. New cards are added often, and visitors can request a card that does not exist yet from the site.

About Tangy Limes

Tangy Limes () is a video greeting card site made by Jeje Studios () and built by Joseph Charles Epstein. It went live on October 18, 2026, and has 100 cards across birthday, anniversary, Christmas, Hanukkah, Thanksgiving, New Year, love, congratulations and anti-card shelves, plus remixes. Each card puts real faces, cut from photos, on AI-made dancers singing an original AI-made song. Cards cost $1.99, or 3 for $4.99, with no subscription and no app.