Wonderful Dental Relaunches Wonderfuldental With Single-Page Ordering And Free Sample Requests For Prophy Paste And Fluoride Varnish

MENAFN - GetNews)"The illustrated home page of the redesigned wonderfuldental, where dental offices order Wonderful Prophy Paste and Fluoride Varnish and request free samples."Wonderful Dental, a Connecticut-based maker of flavored prophy paste and fluoride varnish founded by pediatric dentist Dr. David Epstein, has relaunched its website. The redesign groups the full prophy paste and fluoride varnish line on one order page, adds an online request for free samples of prophy paste and fluoride varnish for dental offices, and publishes allergen and safety documents for its American-made, FDA 510(k) compliant products.

Connecticut, USA - November 03, 2026 - Wonderful Dental, a Connecticut-based maker of flavored prophy paste and fluoride varnish with manufacturing facilities around the U.S., has relaunched its website, wonderfuldental. The redesigned site places the company's full line of prophy paste, adult prophy paste, fluoride varnish cups, fluoride varnish sticks and prophy angles on a single order page, adds an online form for dental offices to request free samples of prophy paste and fluoride varnish, and publishes the allergen sheet, safety data sheet and directions for each product.

Wonderful Dental was started by Dr. David Epstein, a pediatric dentist with more than 50 years in the field. The company has sold online since 2017, and it sells its products directly to dental offices rather than through dental supply distributors.

"Most of the people who order from us are hygienists and office managers who are doing it between patients," said Dr. David Epstein, founder of Wonderful Dental. "The new site shows every prophy paste and fluoride varnish flavor in one place, so a reorder takes about a minute."

What changed on the site

The new site puts the company's products on one order page. Fluoride Varnish Sticks, Fluoride Varnish Cups, Prophy Paste, Adult Prophy Paste, and Prophy Angles and accessories each have their own section, and each flavor has its own row with a quantity control. Quantities can be typed in as well as adjusted with plus and minus buttons, and a running cart total stays visible while the office builds its order.

Offices with an account can log in to reorder from their order history and track shipments. Older product and collection addresses now redirect to the matching section of the new site, so bookmarks and links in past emails continue to work.

The site's look also changed. The home page is a hand-drawn, illustrated park scene in which the company's product characters, including a fluoride varnish stick, an applicator brush, prophy angles and a walking tooth, make their way down a winding road toward a sign marked "Dentist." The same characters appear throughout the site's product, frequently asked questions and rewards pages. The playful design is meant to echo the fun children have when they pick a flavor at the chair. The company also added an on-site assistant that answers common questions about products, shipping and order status.

Prophy paste and fluoride varnish in the dental visit

Prophy paste and fluoride varnish are two of the most routine consumables in a dental office. Prophy paste is the mildly abrasive polishing paste a hygienist applies with a rotating prophy angle to polish teeth near the end of a cleaning. Fluoride varnish is a sticky coating painted onto the teeth with a small brush, usually as one of the last steps of the visit. Because both are used at nearly every cleaning appointment, offices reorder them frequently, which is why the redesign focused on making repeat orders faster.

Both products reach the patient's mouth, so flavor and texture are noticed by patients in a way that most dental supplies are not. That has shaped how Wonderful Dental designs and names its products.

Prophy paste: flavors and formula

Wonderful Prophy Paste is sold in boxes of 200 single-use doses for $30. The prophy paste flavors are Mint, Strawberry, Marshmallow, Bubblegum and Chocolate, along with a Variety box and an unflavored Plain Pumice paste. According to the company's sales over the past 12 months, Mint, Strawberry, Marshmallow and Bubblegum are its most-ordered prophy paste flavors.

The company developed its flavors with flavor companies and ice cream makers. The paste is fluoride-free and dye-free, and it is made without titanium dioxide. Wonderful Dental states that its prophy paste is gluten-free and made without the Big 8 allergens. The company says it left out dyes and titanium dioxide because they change how a paste handles in the cup and at the chair, making it stickier and harder to rinse.

The redesigned product pages now list these allergen details in an expandable panel, and each page links to the product's allergen sheet and safety data sheet.

Adult Prophy Paste

The relaunch gives Adult Prophy Paste its own section on the order page. Adult Prophy Paste is a slightly coarser grit than the company's standard prophy paste, intended for adult patients with heavier stain, and it is also fluoride-free and dye-free. It is sold in Mint, Bubblegum and Cinnamon at $30 per box. Adult Mint is the company's most-ordered adult flavor. Wonderful Dental does not produce a coarse or extra coarse grade, and the Adult Prophy Paste page explains the company's reasoning for stopping short of a coarse grit.

Fluoride varnish: cups and sticks

Wonderful Fluoride Varnish is a 5% sodium fluoride varnish offered in two formats. Fluoride Varnish Sticks are individually packed with an applicator brush and sell for $85 per 100 doses. Fluoride Varnish Cups come with applicator brushes packed separately and sell for $55 per 100 doses. Both formats contain 0.4 mL of varnish per dose. The company attributes the lower price of the cups to their smaller amount of packaging and plastic.

Fluoride varnish flavors include Mint, Strawberry, Marshmallow, Bubblegum, Blue Razz and Chocolate. Over the past year, the Mint, Marshmallow, Strawberry and Bubblegum Fluoride Varnish Cups were the company's most-ordered varnish products.

The new site places the cups and sticks side by side so offices can compare dose counts, included brushes and price per dose. Both formats come in the same flavors, which allows an office to change formats without changing flavors.

Why flavor is the focus

Flavor has been the organizing idea of the Wonderful line from the start. The company's stated aim is to reduce how often patients, children in particular, push back during the polishing and fluoride steps of a cleaning visit. That is why the line includes flavors such as Marshmallow, Blue Razz and Chocolate alongside Mint.

"We put our effort into flavor and took out what doesn't need to be there," Dr. Epstein said. "Our prophy paste is dye-free, titanium dioxide-free and fluoride-free, our fluoride varnish comes in flavors kids actually ask for, and when it tastes good there is less patient push-back. We wanted the new site to feel as fun as a kid picking a flavor in the chair."

The order page is built for offices that stock more than one flavor. Each flavor has its own quantity control, so an office can order a mix, for example Mint and Adult Mint for adult patients and Strawberry or Bubblegum for younger ones, in a single order.

Free samples of prophy paste and fluoride varnish

The relaunch adds a dedicated Free Samples page. Dental offices can request free samples of Wonderful Prophy Paste and Fluoride Varnish by entering the office's name, address and contact details. Samples are sent to dental offices, as well as medical offices and hospitals. They are not sent to residential addresses, and the company checks each address before a sample ships.

"We would rather a hygienist try the paste and the varnish on real patients than read about them," Dr. Epstein said.

Ordering details

The redesign also brings the company's ordering terms onto the order page and the frequently asked questions page. Wonderful Dental lists one price per product for every office, regardless of order size. Orders of $250 or more ship free within the Continental US, and smaller orders ship at a flat rate listed on the site. Orders to Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico ship at a separate flat rate, and Canadian shipping is calculated at checkout.

Offices can also join Smile Points, the company's loyalty program, which awards one point per dollar spent. Points can be redeemed for rewards, including free shipping on a later order. Offices can pay by credit card or apply for invoice terms.

Made in the USA, down to the bags

Every Wonderful product is made in the USA. The company works with manufacturing facilities around the country, and its American sourcing goes past the paste and varnish themselves to the packaging, down to the bags the doses are packed in. Wonderful products are FDA 510(k) compliant, and each box carries a labeled expiration date and lot number.

Prophy Angles, in Soft and Firm, are latex-free and sold in boxes of 100. Additional micro-applicator brushes are sold separately.

Because the company sells only direct, orders ship from Wonderful Dental to the office that placed them. The company says that orders placed before noon typically ship the same day.

Reviews and education

Dental offices have left more than 5,000 reviews of Wonderful products, and the reviews on wonderfuldental average 4.96 out of 5. The redesigned home page displays recent reviews alongside short videos recorded by dental offices. In one recent review, an office described its range of Wonderful flavors as its "Baskin Robbins" selection and named Marshmallow as its patients' favorite.

Dr. Epstein also answers everyday oral care questions on the company's Instagram account, @wonderfuldental, which has about 128,000 followers. His five most-viewed videos have been watched more than 18 million times combined. The new About page collects those videos and introduces the company's story.

"The products are the same ones offices already know," Dr. Epstein said. "What changed is how quickly a team can find its flavor, see the price and send the order."

Frequently asked questions

The relaunched site expands its frequently asked questions page. It now answers common questions from offices about shipping costs and delivery times, returns and damaged orders, the difference between fluoride varnish cups and sticks, whether the prophy paste contains fluoride, whether the prophy angles contain latex, how to create an office account, and how the free samples program decides which offices qualify. Each answer links to the page where an office can act on it.

Resources for dental publications

Editors and writers covering dental products can request high-resolution product images and character artwork, allergen sheets and safety data sheets for each product, and interviews with Dr. Epstein about product development, flavor and patient experience.

Availability

The redesigned site is live at . Dental offices can view the full prophy paste and fluoride varnish line, place orders and request free samples there. Media and trade publications can contact the company at... for product images, allergen and safety documents, or an interview with Dr. Epstein.

About Wonderful Dental

Wonderful Dental makes flavored prophy paste, adult prophy paste, fluoride varnish cups, fluoride varnish sticks and latex-free prophy angles for dental offices. The company was started by Dr. David Epstein, a pediatric dentist with more than 50 years in dentistry, and has sold directly to dental offices since 2017 as a Connecticut-based company with manufacturing facilities around the U.S. Its products are made in the USA, down to the bags they are packed in, are FDA 510(k) compliant, and are sold only direct and listed at one price for every office. The company's mission is to make the polishing and fluoride steps of a dental visit easier for patients and for the dental teams who care for them.