ATESH Identifies Radar Regiment Positions At Cape Fiolent In Sevastopol
It said that during the surveillance, the locations of radar antennas, vehicle movements, personnel movements, and the organization of perimeter security were recorded.
The collected data were handed over to the Defense Forces of Ukraine.Read also: Partisan s gather intelligence on security at substation in Russian-occupied Dzhanko
Earlier, Ukrinform reported that, according to Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk, the Crimean Peninsula is fully within the strike range of Ukrainian forces.
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