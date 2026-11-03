Ivan Havryliuk Appointed New CEO Of Ukroboronprom

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukroboronprom said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Following an open competition for the position of CEO of JSC Ukrainian Defense Industry, the company's Supervisory Board decided to appoint a new head – Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk," the statement reads.

The company noted that the search for candidates, their selection and preliminary assessment were carried out by the Ukrainian office of international recruitment firm Amrop Partnership. Following this selection process and final interviews with the candidates, the Supervisory Board chose the new head of Ukroboronprom.

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"Ivan Havryliuk has many years of experience in military service, management, and the defense sector. His professional background and in-depth understanding of the needs of Ukraine's Defense Forces are important prerequisites for the development of Ukroboronprom, expanding the production capabilities of its enterprises, and strengthening the country's defense industry," the company added.

In July 2026, Herman Smetanin announced that he was stepping down as CEO of JSC Ukrainian Defense Industry.