The Bitcoin Research Company (TBRC) Launches Bitcoin Research Desk For Financial Advisors

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New offering provides independent Bitcoin research and briefings to help advisory firms address client questions without building an in-house research team.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Bitcoin Research Company (TBRC), an independent Bitcoin research and advisory firm, today announced the availability of its outsourced Bitcoin research desk for financial advisors, private wealth firms and professional service firms.

As Bitcoin becomes an increasingly relevant subject in investment and portfolio discussions, financial professionals face a growing range of questions from clients about its investment case, role in a portfolio, risks, custody, institutional adoption and evolving market structure. Addressing these questions requires more than following headlines: it requires clear analysis, reliable sourcing and the ability to translate complex developments into useful insights.

TBRC provides advisory firms with access to independent Bitcoin research, white-label reports and client briefings designed to support more informed conversations. The service offers a flexible alternative to building a dedicated internal Bitcoin research function, enabling firms to access specialized expertise and research support aligned with their clients, objectives and priorities.

“Financial advisors and family offices are increasingly expected to understand Bitcoin and help clients evaluate it thoughtfully, but not every firm has the resources or need to build a dedicated research team,” said Mark Hall, founder and CEO of The Bitcoin Research Company.“TBRC exists to help bridge that gap with independent research and clear, practical analysis that financial professionals can use to better understand Bitcoin and address the questions that matter to their clients.”

Through its outsourced research desk, TBRC can support firms with:

-White-label research reports: Research materials that firms can adapt for their own audiences and client conversations.

-Client briefings: Clear explanations of Bitcoin developments, investment considerations and emerging issues.

-Custom research and analysis: Targeted work addressing questions relevant to a firm's clients, portfolio considerations or investment research priorities.

-Research-backed education: Materials designed to help financial professionals communicate complex Bitcoin concepts with greater clarity.

Research areas include Bitcoin's investment case, institutional adoption, market structure, custody and security, portfolio and risk considerations, policy and regulation, and emerging developments. Engagements can be shaped around a firm's particular requirements rather than relying solely on generic market commentary.

TBRC operates independently and does not sell or promote Bitcoin products. Its focus is on research, analysis and education that help professionals evaluate Bitcoin with greater context, understand the relevant trade-offs and make better-informed decisions.

Financial advisors, RIAs and family offices interested in exploring a research relationship can learn more about TBRC's services at or contact the company directly.

About The Bitcoin Research Company

The Bitcoin Research Company (TBRC) provides independent Bitcoin research, custom intelligence, education and advisory support for financial professionals, investors and organizations. Its services include white-label research, custom analysis, executive education and access to specialized Bitcoin expertise. TBRC helps clients evaluate Bitcoin's investment case, institutional adoption, market structure, risk and strategic relevance through research designed to support clearer understanding and better-informed decisions.

Learn more at .

Mark Hall

Bitcoin Research Group LLC

+1 561-264-7632

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The Bitcoin Research Company (TBRC) Launches Bitcoin Research Desk for Financial Advisors News Provided By Bitcoin Research Group LLC November 03, 2026, 23:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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