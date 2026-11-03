Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Pennant Announces Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Release And Call


Date: 2026-11-03 06:45:54

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EAGLE, Idaho, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG), the parent company of operating subsidiaries that provide home health, hospice and senior living services, announced today that it expects to issue its third quarter 2026 financial results on Wednesday, November 4, 2026.

Pennant invites current and prospective investors to tune into a live webcast to be held the following day, Thursday, November 5, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time (12:00 p.m. Eastern Time), during which Pennant's management will discuss its second quarter results.

To listen to the webcast, or to view any financial or other statistical information required by SEC Regulation G, please visit the Investor Relations section of our website at The webcast will be recorded and will be available for replay via the website until 5:00 p.m. Mountain Time on November 5, 2027.

About Pennant

The Pennant Group, Inc. is a holding company of independent operating subsidiaries that provide healthcare services through home health and hospice agencies and senior living communities located throughout Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Each of these businesses is operated by a separate, independent operating subsidiary that has its own management, employees and assets. More information about Pennant is available at .

Contact

The Pennant Group, Inc.
(208) 401-1400
...

SOURCE: The Pennant Group, Inc.


MENAFN03112026004107003653ID1111911554


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search