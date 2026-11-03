Pennant Announces Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Release And Call
Pennant invites current and prospective investors to tune into a live webcast to be held the following day, Thursday, November 5, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time (12:00 p.m. Eastern Time), during which Pennant's management will discuss its second quarter results.
To listen to the webcast, or to view any financial or other statistical information required by SEC Regulation G, please visit the Investor Relations section of our website at The webcast will be recorded and will be available for replay via the website until 5:00 p.m. Mountain Time on November 5, 2027.
About Pennant
The Pennant Group, Inc. is a holding company of independent operating subsidiaries that provide healthcare services through home health and hospice agencies and senior living communities located throughout Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Each of these businesses is operated by a separate, independent operating subsidiary that has its own management, employees and assets. More information about Pennant is available at .
Contact
The Pennant Group, Inc.
(208) 401-1400
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SOURCE: The Pennant Group, Inc.
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