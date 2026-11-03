Bartesian Duet

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bartesian today announced that the Bartesian Duet Cocktail Maker has been named a Good Housekeeping 2027 Kitchen Awards winner.The Bartesian Duet is part of Bartesian's cocktail system, designed to make premium cocktails and mocktails at home using Bartesian cocktail capsules.“We're proud to have the Bartesian Duet recognized by Good Housekeeping,” said Ryan Close, Founder and CEO of Bartesian.“We've always focused on creating a product that delivers a great and consistent cocktail experience at home, so this recognition means a lot to our team.”The full list of Good Housekeeping 2027 Kitchen Awards winners is available at:goodhousekeeping/kitchenawards2027About BartesianBartesian is a premium cocktail system that makes it easy to create lounge-quality cocktails at home. Using Bartesian cocktail capsules and the spirits of the consumer's choice, Bartesian machines create cocktails on demand with consistency and convenience.For more information, visit Bartesian.

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Bartesian Duet Cocktail Maker Named a Good Housekeeping 2027 Kitchen Awards Winner News Provided By Anderson Group Public Relations November 03, 2026, 23:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail



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