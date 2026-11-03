EKC PR Welcomes Digital Marketing And AI Search Innovator Icepop To Its Client Roster

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Beverly Hills Public Relations Firm to Lead Media Outreach for Growing Digital Marketing Agency Serving Brands Including Loved01, Citizen App and FabFitFun.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- EKC PR, a.k.a. Eileen Koch & Company, Inc., the Beverly Hills-based public relations, branding, and marketing firm founded by Eileen Koch, is pleased to announce the addition of icepop, a rapidly growing digital marketing agency led by founder and CEO Jordan Banafsheha, to its client roster.

Through this new partnership, EKC PR will oversee icepop's public relations and media outreach, expanding awareness of the agency's innovative digital marketing solutions and growing influence across the technology, e-commerce, and business sectors.

Specializing in search engine optimization (SEO), digital advertising, paid social media, and emerging artificial intelligence search technologies, icepop helps businesses strengthen their online presence, attract customers, and achieve measurable growth.

Founded during the COVID-19 pandemic, icepop has quickly established an impressive clientele, including Loved01, the skincare brand founded by Grammy Award-winning musician John Legend, wellness company Open, Citizen App, FabFitFun, Hell's Kitchen Cookware, Base Power, David Ghiyam, and Felina.

The agency reports a tenfold increase in Google Ads revenue and an 82% reduction in Facebook customer acquisition costs for Loved01, alongside a 661% increase in trials started for Open.

As artificial intelligence transforms how consumers discover brands, icepop is also expanding its expertise in AI-driven search and Answer Engine Optimization (AEO), positioning businesses for the next generation of digital discovery.

"We are very happy to welcome icepop to EKC PR," says Eileen Koch, Founder and President of EKC PR. "We look forward to sharing its story, highlighting its accomplishments, and introducing the company to new audiences and media opportunities."

Founded in 1990, EKC PR enters its 37th year representing an eclectic mix of businesses, personalities, and brands across entertainment, lifestyle, technology, hospitality, and other industries. Known for its personalized approach and longstanding media relationships, the firm continues to develop innovative publicity opportunities for its expanding client roster.



Eileen Koch

EKC PR

+1 310-441-1000

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EKC PR Welcomes Digital Marketing and AI Search Innovator icepop to Its Client Roster News Provided By EKC PR November 03, 2026, 23:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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