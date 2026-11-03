INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Freightcar America, Inc. - RAIL

The investigation concerns whether FreightCar and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 19, 2026, FreightCar disclosed unfavorable preliminary third-quarter 2026 results and announced the removal of 1,285 railcars from its reported backlog-representing a significant multi-year tank car retrofit order-citing its expectation that the customer would default on its contractual obligations. Due to the backlog cancellation, FreightCar reduced its full-year 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance by more than half.

On this news, FreightCar's stock price fell $1.83 per share, or 31.28%, to close at $4.02 per share on October 20, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980