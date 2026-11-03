Agemian Law Group Named The Top Personal Injury Law Firm In Los Angeles For 2026

Glendale firm led by attorney Vazken Agemian has recovered more than $100 million for injured clients since 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Agemian Law Group has been rated the #1 personal injury law firm in Los Angeles for 2026 by AVVO. The ranking places the Glendale-based firm, founded by attorney Vazken "Vinny" Agemian, at the top of one of the most competitive legal markets in the country."This recognition belongs to our clients. They trusted us at one of the hardest moments of their lives, and we owe it to them to answer every call, return every question, and fight for every dollar they deserve”A Track Record Built Across Los Angeles CountySince 2018, Agemian Law Group has recovered more than $100 million for its clients. Recent personal injury results include:.settlement for a head-on collision car accident.slip and fall at a sporting event.motorcycle crash.pedestrian struck by a vehicleThe firm's personal injury and employment law practices both operate from its Glendale office. Its injury team works with each client from the first phone call through final settlement.Cases the Firm HandlesAgemian Law Group focuses on the accidents and injuries that occur most often on Los Angeles roads and properties, including:.Car accidents of every kind, from rear-end and T-bone crashes to head-on collisions.Uber, Lyft, and other rideshare accidents.Truck and big rig collisions.Motorcycle, bicycle, and pedestrian accidents.Premises liability and slip-and-fall claims.Catastrophic, brain, and spinal cord injuries.Wrongful Termination.Sexual Harassment at the WorkplaceThe firm also maintains an employment law practice handling wrongful termination, discrimination, harassment, and retaliation claims.Serving Clients Throughout Los Angeles CountyFrom its office at 550 N. Brand Blvd., Suite 1960, in Glendale, the firm represents clients across Los Angeles County. Its service area includes the City of Los Angeles, Burbank, Pasadena, Beverly Hills, Long Beach, Torrance, and Inglewood, as well as San Fernando Valley communities such as Studio City, Sherman Oaks, Van Nuys, and Northridge.Why Clients Choose Agemian Law GroupAccessibility. The firm answers its phones 24 hours a day. Client reviews frequently note that Agemian himself was reachable and kept them informed, rather than sending calls to voicemail. Several clients describe the firm getting them to a doctor within a day and handling rental cars, vehicle repairs, and insurance adjusters on their behalf.No upfront cost. The firm works exclusively on contingency, so clients pay nothing up front and owe no fee unless the case is won. It also advances the cost of gathering evidence and retaining experts, allowing injured people to take on large insurance carriers without paying out of pocket.That investment can make a significant difference. In one case, an insurer offered $45,000 and the client ultimately recovered $2,450,000. In another, an $11,000 offer became a $1,000,000 result.Reputation. Agemian has been a member of the State Bar of California since 2017 and has been recognized by Super Lawyers. As of October 2026, the firm holds a 4.9-out-of-5 rating on Google.Together, these results, the firm's level of client service, and a fee structure built around the client explain why Agemian Law Group earned the top spot among Los Angeles personal injury firms this year.About Agemian Law GroupAgemian Law Group is a Glendale-based personal injury and employment law firm founded by attorney Vazken "Vinny" Agemian. Since 2018, the firm has recovered more than $100 million for clients throughout Los Angeles County. It handles cases on a contingency basis and answers its phones 24 hours a day.Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. Each case depends on its own facts.

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Agemian Law Group

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Agemian Law Group Named the Top Personal Injury Law Firm in Los Angeles for 2026 News Provided By Agemian Law Group November 03, 2026, 23:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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