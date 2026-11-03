Schaumburg attic insulation company earns the city's top Benchmark Score from BusinessRate, based entirely on Google review data

- Mike Giandonato, owner of The Attic Genius.

SCHAUMBURG, IL, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Attic Genius has been named the #1 insulation contractor in Schaumburg for 2026 by BusinessRate, a company that ranks local businesses against direct competitors using their Google review history.

The Attic Genius posted a Benchmark Score of 240 out of 300, the highest of any insulation contractor in the city. There was no application, nomination or fee involved. BusinessRate scores every business in a category and city with the same formula and ranks the results.

The Benchmark Score combines three measures. Endurance, worth 60% of the total, looks at a company's full review history. Momentum, worth 33%, covers reviews from the last 90 days. Review Quality, worth 7%, rewards detailed and genuine customer feedback over short star ratings.

The Attic Genius scored 134 of 180 on Endurance, 87 of 100 on Momentum and 19 of 20 on Review Quality. The Momentum and Review Quality numbers point to a company whose most recent customers are as satisfied as any in its history, and who are writing specific, detailed reviews about the work.

"We didn't apply for this, and it's not a popularity contest," said Mike Giandonato, owner of The Attic Genius. "There's no entry fee and no panel of judges. Business Rate runs every insulation contractor in Schaumburg through the same formula, and we came out on top. That ranking is really a scorecard written by the homeowners who let us into their attics."

The Attic Genius focuses on attic insulation, air sealing and attic ventilation for homeowners in Schaumburg and across Chicago's northwest suburbs. The company is part of The Clean Genius family of home service companies, and its team holds IICRC certification with more than 25 years of combined experience.

Homeowners can schedule an attic inspection by calling 847.200.8888 or visiting theatticgenius.

About The Attic Genius:

The Attic Genius is an attic insulation contractor based at 870 E Higgins Rd in Schaumburg, Illinois. The company helps homeowners in Schaumburg and the surrounding northwest suburbs lower their energy bills and keep their homes comfortable through attic insulation, air sealing and ventilation work. The Attic Genius is part of The Clean Genius family of home service companies. Learn more at theatticgenius.

About Business Rate:

BusinessRate ranks local businesses against competitors in the same category and city using Google review data. Its Benchmark Score combines a business's full review history, its recent review performance and the depth of its reviews into a single score on a 0 to 300 scale.

Media contact:

Michael Giandonato

The Attic Genius

+1 847-200-8888

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The Attic Genius Named #1 Insulation Contractor in Schaumburg for 2026 News Provided By Titan Local Media November 03, 2026, 23:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies



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