INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Eyepoint, Inc. - EYPT

The investigation concerns whether EyePoint and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 17, 2026, EyePoint issued a press release“announc[ing] topline results from LUGANO, the first pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for DURAVYUTM (vorolanib intravitreal insert) for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).” The press release disclosed that change from baseline in best corrected visual acuity versus 2 mg aflibercept (Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' (REGN) Eylea) was not met in the entire dataset.

On this news, EyePoint's stock price fell $9.88 per share, or 66.98%, to close at $4.87 per share on August 17, 2026.

Then, on October 19, 2026, EyePoint announced disappointing topline results from its second Phase 3 pivotal clinical trial, LUCIA, evaluating Duravyu for the treatment of wet AMD. The Company disclosed that Duravyu failed to meet its prespecified primary efficacy endpoint of demonstrating statistical non-inferiority in mean change in best corrected visual acuity (BCVA) compared to the standard-of-care control, Regeneron's Eylea (aflibercept). In response to the clinical failure, EyePoint announced significant cost-cutting measures, including the immediate termination of its late-stage wet AMD clinical program and a 53% workforce reduction designed to restructure its operations around separate diabetic macular edema programs.

On this news, EyePoint's stock price fell $2.55 per share, or 85.28%, to close at $0.44 per share on October 19, 2026.

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Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980