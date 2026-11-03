INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors With Losses On Their Investment In Alphabet Inc. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadlines GOOG

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Alphabet Inc. (“Alphabet” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: GOOG). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Alphabet and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until December 1, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Alphabet securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at .

On May 19, 2026, Alphabet hosted its annual Google I/O developer conference. During the conference, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Sundar Pichai, announced that Google's much anticipated latest artificial intelligence offering Gemini 3.5 Pro would launch in June 2026. Then, on July 16, 2026, Bloomberg reported that Google is“months behind schedule on delivering Gemini 3.5 Pro, its most powerful flagship AI model” due to the Company's ongoing coding efforts. Specifically,“[l]ate last month, Google updated the data being used to train Gemini in an attempt to improve [its] skills, but the results were disappointing.”

On this news, Alphabet's Class A common stock price fell $16.46 per share, or 4.4%, to close at $354.46 per share on July 16, 2026, while Alphabet's Class C common stock price fell $16.39 per share, or 4.4%, to close at $353.58 per share.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

...

646-581-9980 ext. 7980