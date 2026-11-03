Orca Announces Mailing Of Special Meeting Circular And Meeting Business

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orca Energy Group Inc. (“” or the“”) (TSX-V: ORC.A, ORC.B) announces that the management information circular (the“”) for the special meeting of shareholders (the“”) occurring on November 24, 2026 has been mailed to shareholders of the Company (“”). At the Special Meeting, Shareholders will be asked to consider two items of business: (i) an advisory, non-binding resolution authorizing the Board of Directors of the Company to explore options and plan for the voluntary liquidation of the Company at a time to be determined by the board of directors of Orca in its discretion (the“”); and (ii) a resolution to proceed with a voluntary delisting of the Company's shares from the TSX Venture Exchange at a time to be determined by the board of directors of Orca in its discretion prior to June 30, 2027 (the“”). Further information regarding the Special Meeting, the Dissolution Resolution, and the Delisting Resolution can be found in the Circular, which is filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at , and posted on the Company's website at .

About Orca Energy Group Inc.

Orca is an international public company engaged in natural gas exploration, development and supply in Tanzania through its subsidiary PanAfrican Energy Tanzania Limited. Orca trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbols ORC.A and ORC.B.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT: For further information please contact: Jay Lyons Chief Executive Officer +44 (0)20 8434 2754... David Ross Chair and Non-Executive Director +1 (403) 830-2455... For media enquiries: Celicourt (PR) Mark Antelme... +44-20 8434 2643