INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors With Losses On Their Investment In Compass, Inc. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadlines COMP
The class action concerns whether Compass and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.
You have until December 08, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Compass securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at .[Click here for information about joining the class action]
A complaint has been filed on behalf of former Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (“Anywhere”) shareholders who acquired Compass, Inc. common stock in direct exchange for Anywhere securities pursuant to the S-4 registration statement, 424B3 prospectus, and related oral communications (collectively, with materials incorporated therein, the“Registration Statement” or“Offering Materials”), issued in connection with the January 2026 stock-for-stock exchange by which Compass acquired and merged with Anywhere (the“Merger”).
This class action lawsuit alleges that the Offering Materials issued in connection with the Merger falsely touted, among other things, that: (i) both Compass and Anywhere would“use their respective reasonable best efforts to obtain [] authorizations and consents”“from certain regulatory authorities” and“to take, or cause to be taken, all appropriate actions and... all things necessary, proper or advisable under applicable law (including any antitrust laws) to consummate and make effective the merger at the earliest practicable date”; and (ii) Compass was in“compliance with applicable laws,” as well as“the absence of governmental investigations and the possession of and compliance with licenses and permits necessary for the conduct of business.”
Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .
Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
Danielle Peyton
Pomerantz LLP
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646-581-9980 ext. 7980
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