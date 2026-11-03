INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Yiren Digital Ltd. - YRD

The investigation concerns whether Yiren and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 19, 2026, Yiren announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025. Among other items, the Company reported fourth quarter revenue of approximately RMB 957.6 million, representing a decline of approximately 34% year-over-year and significantly below previously issued guidance of RMB 1.4 billion to RMB 1.6 billion. Yiren also reported a net loss of approximately RMB 882.2 million for the quarter, compared to net income of approximately RMB 331.4 million in the prior-year period. Yiren further disclosed that its provision for contingent liabilities increased significantly to approximately RMB 1.11 billion, up from approximately RMB 459.8 million in the prior quarter. The Company also reported worsening delinquency rates across multiple categories, including increases in 1–30 day, 31–60 day, and 61–90 day delinquency rates compared to the prior quarter. Yiren attributed these results to several factors, including a decline in service fee rates under a new regulatory framework, a strategic reduction in loan facilitation volume, and a higher-risk asset profile.

On this news, Yiren's American Depositary Receipt (“ADR”) price fell $1.65 per ADR, or 44.84%, to close at $2.03 per ADR on March 19, 2026.

Then, on October 12, 2026, Yiren issued a press release disclosing that it had“became aware of a police notice published on October 12, 2026, stating that Mr. Ning Tang, the Company's Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, had been subject to criminal compulsory measures in connection with an investigation involving certain affiliates of the Company's controlling shareholder.”

On this news, Yiren's ADR price fell $0.44 per ADR, or 44%, to close at $0.56 per ADR on October 12, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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