POWERSTOP INTRODUCES 'POWERSHIELD': BRAKE INNOVATION EXTENDS LIFE OF BRAKE ROTORS AND PROTECTS AGAINST RUST AND WEAR

PowerStop's PowerShield brakes use advance technology to help extend the life of brake rotors and protect against rust and corrosion. PowerStop is the first and only company in the aftermarket brake industry to bring this brake technology previously only

As More Do-It-Yourself Brake Changes Occur, Consumers Seek High-Quality Brake Kits for Safe Stopping, Durability and Brake Longevity

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As thousands gathered in Las Vegas at the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show, the world's premier automotive specialty products trade event, aftermarket brake kit pioneer PowerStop showcased its latest brake innovation product, PowerShield.Powershield: SEMA New Product Stand OutPowerStop's Powershield stood out for helping extend the life of brake rotors and protect against rust and corrosion. PowerStop is the first and only company in the aftermarket brake industry to bring this brake technology previously only found in new factory brakes.PowerStop PowerShield brake kits use FNC technology - short for ferritic nitrocarburizing - a heat treatment process that transforms and hardens surfaces by diffusing nitrogen and carbon into the surface of iron at an elevated temperature. PowerShield rotors are available in four varieties including Muscle, with a black heat-cured coating on a dimpled and slotted rotor, Fleet, Truck, and Electric, which also features a black heat-cured coating. Like PowerStop's other brake kits that fit 98% of all vehicles on the road in the U.S., Powershield will be available to consumers through e-Commerce and auto part retailers nationwide.“Rotor corrosion has long been one of the challenges of brake ownership,” said Greg Vyletel, Ph.D., vice president of engineering and quality, PowerStop, Burr Ridge, Ill.“Particularly when the rest of the braking system still has useful life remaining. Powershield applied advanced technology to the rotor surface to help address that challenge and give your rotors longevity.”DIY Brake Change Growth:PowerStop reports there is growing interest in Do-It-Yourself (DIY) brake replacement, particularly amongst younger vehicle owners. The company's research of 2,000 U.S. adults indicated about 10% of the population did their own brake jobs during the past year. Plus, 80% of people who've made some type of car repair on their own would consider changing their own brakes in the future.“There's a misperception only people really into their cars and trucks are changing their own brakes,” noted Beau Warren, Chief Executive Office, PowerStop.“Beyond the auto enthusiasts, we're seeing about half of DIY brake changers enjoy the satisfaction of learning a new skill.”PowerStop is committed to helping DIY customers find brakes that deliver on what matters to them most: brakes that stop safely and have great stopping power and durability. The company pioneered the creation of brake kits with high-quality brake pads, rotors, calipers and brake hardware.Celebrating Racing History Win Fueled by Braking Innovation:During SEMA, PowerStop featured the actual GT40 from the iconic movie“Ford vs. Ferrari” – the car which made racing and braking history with the first American win at the 1966 Le Mans race 60 years ago. That win was fueled in part by legendary brake innovations the Ford racing team turned what was the car's biggest technical weakness into its greatest competitive advantage by engineering brakes which allowed for a 20 second complete brake job. Their innovation fought overheating, rotor cracking and excessive pad wear.“Sixty years after its historic win, the GT50 represents more than a racing milestone. Its presence at our booth underscores PowerStop's commitment to continue to push brake innovation forward,” said Warren.About PowerStop:PowerStop is a leading brand in aftermarket brakes with coverage for 98% of all vehicles on the road in the U.S. today. PowerStop pioneered the eCommerce brake kit which delivers high-quality brake pads, rotors, calipers and brake hardware in a single box shipped to people's homes. Strong wholesale distributor relationships have helped the brand become the leading branded pad supplier in the wholesale channel as well. Approximately 500 employees work out of PowerStop facilities in Burr Ridge and Hodgkins, Illinois. For more information, visit

Katie Durkin

PowerStop

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

POWERSTOP INTRODUCES 'POWERSHIELD': BRAKE INNOVATION EXTENDS LIFE OF BRAKE ROTORS AND PROTECTS AGAINST RUST AND WEAR News Provided By Independent PR consultant November 03, 2026, 22:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.