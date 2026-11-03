8573 Glenhaven

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Angelo La Bruna, Senior Vice President of Apartment Realty Group (ARG) represented the seller and the buyer in the sale of a 4-unit apartment complex in Serra Mesa. The property located at 8573-79 Glenhaven St San Diego, CA 92123 is centrally located in one of San Diego's strongest areas for rental demand offering proximity to I-8, CA-163, & I-15. The building is situated on 7,325sf parcel and consists of four large (4) 3Bedroom / 2Bathroom 1,130sf units with carport parking, yards, patios, and oversized storage sheds."This asset in Serra Mesa stands our for large floorplans, high rental income, and central location. We executed our targeted marketing plan to procure the buyer who has owned multiple complexes in the area" said La Bruna. The final closing price was $1,850,000.

Angelo La Bruna

Apartment Realty Group

+1 858-247-1095

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Apartment Realty Group (ARG) Sells 4-Unit Apartment Complex in Serra Mesa News Provided By Apartment Realty Group, Inc November 03, 2026, 22:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management



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