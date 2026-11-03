Aura.Travel Bridges AI Assistants To Live Accommodation Via Model Context Protocol (MCP)

AI Powered Accommodation searching and booking

New MCP server gives Claude, ChatGPT and other approved AI agents direct, access to live stay inventory, live pricing and pre-filled booking links.

- Lucian Kafka, Director, aura

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- aura - an Australian-owned global booking platform unifying holiday rentals and hotels, today opened its live accommodation inventory to AI assistants through the Model Context Protocol (MCP). Travellers can now ask an AI assistant to find, compare and price real, bookable stays, then go straight from the conversation to booking on aura.

MCP, the open standard introduced by Anthropic, lets AI assistants connect to outside services. As more travellers turn from search engines to AI for trip planning, aura's new MCP server lets approved assistants, from Claude and ChatGPT to custom agents, search bookable stays, check live rates and availability, read property details and hand travellers a pre-filled booking link, instead of relying on outdated, scraped data.

The Problem: AI Travel Hallucinations and Stale Data

Too often, asking an AI assistant to plan a trip has resulted in phantom inventory, expired pricing, or broken links scraped from stale web indexes. Because AI models lack native, low-latency hooks into live channel management systems, travellers have had to leave their conversations to restart their searches elsewhere.

aura's MCP server bridges this divide. By exposing structured, live tools through an open standard, it lets approved AI assistants query aura's live inventory across holiday homes, apartments, motels and hotels, matching natural-language guest requests to stays they can actually book.

What AI Agents Can Do

Live search: find available stays in or near a destination for set dates and party sizes, with an indicative nightly price.

Full property details: room descriptions, photos, ratings, amenities and cancellation policies.

Exact price breakdown: itemised costs upfront, showing what is paid online and what is settled directly with the property, before the traveller books.

Host onboarding: explain to property owners and managers how listing on aura works (listing is free) and share the sign-up link.

Integration guidance: show software developers and property management systems (PMS) how to connect through OTA XML, iCal calendars or REST APIs.

Security by Design: "The Guest Stays in Control"

As "agentic commerce" raises valid concerns about privacy and accidental transactions, aura has built a deliberately read-only design:

No agent transactions: AI agents cannot make bookings, take payments or change reservations.

No payment details: aura's agent tools never ask for or handle card details.

Seamless handoff: once the guest chooses a stay in the chat, the agent provides a direct link to the stay's page on aura, with dates and guest numbers already filled in.

No account needed: travellers don't need an aura account to search through AI. When they book on aura, guests pay only the booking service fee (and any applicable levy) online; the balance is paid directly to the property.

"Travellers are no longer just browsing search results; they are asking AI assistants where to stay, what suits their family, and what fits their exact budget," said Lucian Kafka, Director of aura. "Property owners and hospitality operators must be discoverable wherever those questions are asked. With our MCP server, we have plugged our bookable inventory into the AI ecosystem with genuine, live availability and pricing. And we've built it with a human-in-the-loop standard: the AI does the heavy lifting of discovery, while the guest keeps complete control over payment and confirmation on aura."

Availability and Developer Access

Claude: listed in Claude's connector directory at .

MCP Registry: listed in the official MCP Registry as travel/stays.

ChatGPT: aura's ChatGPT app has been submitted to OpenAI's app directory.

Other AI agents: builders of custom agents, trip planners and assistants can request access at /agent/request. Use is governed by aura's AI Agent Terms (/ai-agent-terms ).

Technical documentation, including the MCP server address, is at /ai-agents and on GitHub at .

About aura

Founded in Sydney in 2009 and launched in 2012, aura is an Australian-owned global travel platform dedicated to modernising accommodation distribution. Rebuilt in 2026 for global scale, aura brings alternative accommodation (holiday homes, villas, apartments) and traditional hotels together on a single high-speed connectivity framework. It integrates with property management systems (PMS) and leading channel managers, and has been a Google Vacation Rentals partner since 2023. The platform is operated by AURA Holdings Pty Limited (ABN 59 140 778 089). AURA and aura are registered trademarks.

To search stays or list a property, visit .

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aura Bridges AI Assistants to Live Accommodation via Model Context Protocol (MCP) News Provided By aura (AURA Holdings Pty. Limited) November 03, 2026, 23:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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